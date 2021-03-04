Which NFL team has not been defeated by Tom Brady?

Tom Brady has achieved almost everything during his career in the NFL. When the New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady, they did not expect the outcome they received. Brady led the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances, winning six of them.

Twenty years after joining the New England Patriots, Tom Brady took his talent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before landing Tom Brady, the Buccaneers had not won a Super Bowl since the 2002-2003 NFL season. They hadn't made a playoff appearance since the 2007-2008 NFL season.

When the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady, it brought a different feel to Tampa Bay. He instilled his championship mindset into all the players on the roster. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with a 11-5 record and their first playoff appearance in 12 years.

Brady did the unthinkable and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years. The Buccaneers made history by being the first team to host and play in a Super Bowl. They came into their first home game of the 2021 NFL playoffs and dominated the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady capped off his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by winning his seventh Super Bowl ring. Tom Brady added to his seventh ring with his fifth Super Bowl MVP. The Buccaneers came in underdogs and walked out of Super Bowl 55 with a 31-9 victory over the Chiefs.

With Tom Brady engraving his name at the top of almost all of the quarterback records in the NFL, there is one thing that he has not accomplished yet.

Having defeated 31 of the 32 NFL franchises, Brady now has the opportunity to accomplish another milestone during his NFL career in the 2021-2022 season.

What accomplishment can Tom Brady obtain during the 2021-2022 NFL season?

Tom Brady is the greatest NFL QB of all time

Tom Brady will have one game circled in the Buccaneers' 2021-2022 NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to New England to face the Patriots next season.

The New England Patriots are the only team that Tom Brady has not defeated during his NFL career. After giving the New England Patriots 20 amazing seasons, Tom Brady now has the opportunity to play against his former team. A win against The New England Patriots will put Brady in a unique club with Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees.

Tom Brady could become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 NFL teams. With a victory over the New England Patriots in 2021, Brady will join the 32-win club. Just when we thought Tom Brady couldn't add anything else to his remarkable resume, he proved us all wrong once again.