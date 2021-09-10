Did Shailene Woodley have a baby? Actress sparks pregnancy rumors as cryptic Instagram picture goes viral

Shailene Woodley recently took the internet by storm after posting a cryptic monochrome picture of baby feet on her Instagram story. The photo immediately went viral, leading to pregnancy rumors on social media.

Several fans assumed the Divergent star was expecting her first child with fiance Aaron Rodgers. Some even went as far as speculating that the couple had already welcomed their newborn in secret. Shailene Woodley sparked pregnancy rumors for the first time when she was photographed at the Kentucky Derby race in May.

IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE pic.twitter.com/d5CuQcBXDI — guada (@stonemayi) September 9, 2021

Earlier this year, Aaron Rodgers expressed his desire to embrace fatherhood during an Instagram conversation with Julien Tornare. The 37-year-old mentioned:

“I think the next great challenge will be being a father. I’m in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own… I’ve done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years, and look forward to taking care of another life at some point. I think it’s gonna be so fun. I’ve dreamt about what that would be like and I’m really excited about that chapter, whenever that comes.”

However, at the time, the Green Bay Packers quarterback also clarified that fatherhood was not part of his immediate future. Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley told Entertainment Tonight in July that the couple are not in a rush to tie the knot:

“There’s no wedding planning happening. There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.”

Woodley and Rodgers started dating in 2020 and got engaged soon after. Their engagement was announced in February 2021.

A look into Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship amid pregnancy rumors

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers with Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller (Image via Instagram/keleighteller)

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers sparked dating rumors in July 2020. However, the couple kept their relationship completely under wraps until the footballer shockingly announced their engagement during his NFL Honors acceptance speech in February.

Shailene Woodley confirmed the news during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She also revealed that the duo has been engaged in secret “for a while”:

"Yes, we are engaged but for us, it's not new news, you know? So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old opened up about the couple’s decision to keep their relationship out of the public eye:

"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did.”

Shailene Woodley shared that the pair wanted to enjoy their secret bubble before confirming their relationship in public:

"We didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let's just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'"

Following their engagement Aaron Rodgers made the relationship Instagram official after posting a video of himself being quizzed by Shailene Woodley. The couple were also photographed on intimate dates in Arkansas and Disneyland.

Earlier in May, the pair made a rare public appearance in Hawaii with mutual friend Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller. The duo also spent their quarantine together in 2020 after reportedly traveling between Wisconsin and California.

According to The Sun, Shailene Woodley mentioned that the pair got to know each other better during the pandemic:

"You could travel, but you had masks on. There was a sense of anonymity that otherwise I don't think we would have had. We were really able to get to know one another the way we wanted to get to know one another and not have any noise or chaos around us."

However, the engaged couple is currently spending time apart as Aaron Rodgers prepares for his upcoming football season in Wisconsin, while Shailene Woodley is in Los Angeles due to work commitments.

The couple have neither confirmed nor denied the latest pregnancy rumors. It remains to be seen whether the speculations stand true and if the pair will welcome their first child together.

