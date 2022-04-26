What fans can expect from ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Fans are eagerly awaiting the Doctor Strange sequel with a burning passion, especially after the significant success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Initially, Scott Derrickson was set to return as director for the previous film but left the project due to creative differences in the film's execution.

As a result, Sam Raimi decided to step back into the director’s chair for the first time in almost a decade, his last film being Oz: The Great and Powerful.

Ever since fans saw the trailer for the new Marvel flick, they have only guessed what they could find when seen in cinemas. Many fans have speculated that plenty of new characters will be introduced to bring the multiverse into a full circle.

Given its title, it seems like it would be a hodge-podge of différent stories and characters, but it is still unclear what to concretely expect from the film.

Here are some theories about what die-hard fans can expect from the film.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

What fans want to see in the Doctor Strange Sequel

Introduction to X-Men

Patrick Stewart has been set to make an appearance (Image via Disney/Fox)

After fans were stoked to hear Patrick Stewart’s voice in the trailer for Multiverse of Madness, it seemed only fair to assume that he would be reprising his role as Professor X, a.k.a. Charles Xavier. With that being said, if Professor X is genuinely in the film, that means the other X-Men are not that far behind.

Seeing Avengers team up with X-men has been a long-awaited venture ever since Disney decided to buy out 20th Century Fox. At this point, Marvel is just trying to one-up every other film that came before it in an attempt to score more box-office riches, but the idea of these new mutants crawling around in the MCU seems incredibly exciting.

It has also been rumored that Deadpool would be in the film, and many commentators on the internet have pointed out that the merc with the mouth was spotted in the poster for the Doctor Strange sequel, being innocuously placed in a shard of glass to the naked eye.

If it all proves to be accurate, it could mean another hell of a payday for Marvel Studios.

Doctor Strange battles Mordo

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo (Image via Disney)

One thing that may be very much overdue is Strange’s battle with his former team member-turned-enemy Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). When Marvel fans last saw him, he left the Sanctums and went on to pursue Jonathan Pangborn, who used similar powers from Doctor Strange and Mordo to heal his legs.

However, the meeting turns sour when Mordo siphons off his powers and reduces him to a cripple again.

Given that fans do see a brief fight between Stephen and Mordo, it seems likely that the two will spar in a battle between the balance of the universes, as seen in the trailer. It’s unclear if Mordo will remain a villain throughout the whole movie or if he will help Doctor Strange in his battles with the multiverse of characters.

New Multiverse characters

Strange in his evil persona (Image via Disney)

Speaking of multiversal characters, it has been confirmed that fans will see an evil version of Doctor Strange since all he says in the trailer is, “Things just got out of hand,” in a sinister tone of voice. It hasn’t been announced exactly what this evil facsimile of Strange’s motivations is, but it has to have something to do with the multiversal structure.

It has also been rumored that Tom Cruise will appear as a new version of Iron Man. Cruise was initially in talks for the Role until Robert Downey Jr. swept in and won over people’s hearts. While it hasn’t been confirmed, it would be great to see what could have been many years ago.

