11 most anticipated MCU releases in 2022 and after

MCU has given us several incredible movies and TV shows over the years. There was a time when we used to get only a few MCU releases. However, with the rise of Disney+, Marvel studios increased the frequency of their releases, especially in 2021.

Last year we got several great MCU releases such as Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi, Black Widow, and many more. As we dive into 2022, Marvel fans have several MCU released to look forward to.

Upcoming MCU releases that will break the Internet

1) Moon Knight

Release Date: March 30, 2022

Moon Knight is an upcoming MCU series that will be available on Disney + in six installments and is part of the MCU phase 4.

Moon Knight's storyline revolves around Marc Spector, portrayed by Oscar Isaac, a mercenary who's suffering from a very depressing illness known as dissociative identity disorder.

It is one of the darkest stories in Marvel Comics that brings Egyptian mythology to the Universe. Besides Moon Knight, you will also get to see Khonshu and Arthur Harrow in the show.

In terms of themes, Moon Knight is very much similar to Daredevil because of its dark and gritty storyline. So, it's no wonder that everyone is excited about the show.

2) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Release Date: May 6, 2022

Being the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Along with them, several other members of the prequel will be seen in the film, such as Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen, and Rachel McAdams.

The movie is said to be more inclined towards the horror side as the storyline will follow the events of Loki, Avengers: Endgame, and WandaVision. The first trailer for Doctor Strange 2 dropped after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and featured Strange teaming up with Wanda.

Interestingly, we can also see Sorcerer Supreme in the trailer, the character who first appeared in Season 1 of What If...?

3) Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor will come back with more space adventures (Image via Marvel)

Release Date: July 30, 2022

After getting delayed over and over due to a global pandemic, the third movie in the Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder, is finally making its way to the big screens.

The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Patt. Along with them, Christian Bale will be seen playing the role of the villain.

Endgame's ending implies that Thor will join the Guardians of the Galaxy. Of course, we don't know much about the movie's plot, but it's confirmed that Jane Foster will take on Thor's powers in the upcoming film.

4) Ms. Marvel

Release Date: Mid-2022

Ms. Marvel is the latest and most unique addition to the MCU momentum. So why are we calling it a striking addition? That's because the movie stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, who is the first Muslim MCU superhero.

The miniseries from Marvel studios revolves around the 16-year old Kamala Khan, who fantasizes about almost every superhero and loves to write fan-fiction about them, especially about Captain Marvel.

And things take a surprising turn when she gains shape-shifting superpowers. The series was initially scheduled to have a release date by late 2021. However, due to some reason, it got delayed.

5) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release Date: November 11, 2022

When Black Panther was released in 2018, the producer revealed that there are plenty of things that demand a sequel. That's when the ideas for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began to emerge. Unfortunately, the movie will miss the former beloved Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman.

So, rather than working on a replacement for Boseman, it has been decided that the focus will be moved to the rest of the characters, such as Shuri, Nakai, and Okoye.

6) The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Release Date: December 2022

The movie is believed to be a holiday-centered television special that will make the holiday season more enjoyable for you. Writer and director James Gunn, announced the project in December 2020 after working on the idea for several years.

Furthermore, it will make its way to Disney+ as an installment of MCU's fourth phase. It will feature every member of the Guardians of the Galaxy team and will canon the MCU continuity.

7) She-hulk

Release Date: Mid-2022

Created by Jessica Gao, the ten-episode TV series will be available on Disney+ by late 2022. Tatiana Gabriele Maslany will be seen playing the lead role of She-Hulk and Jennifer Walters, a lawyer by profession.

The series is directed by Anu Valia and Kat Coiro, and will also feature Mark Ruffalo taking back his role as Bruce Banner.

8) What If...?

What If..? Season 2 will explore more timelines (Image via Marvel)

Release Date: TBA (2022)

In Loki's finale, we saw the sacred timeline expanding into multiple branches, and Season 1 of What If..? explored some of the newly created timelines. Each episode of What if.. explored a different timeline.

For instance, we saw Avengers turning into Zombies in one episode, while another introduced us to evil Doctor Strange. Well, there are several other timelines left to visit, and Marvel Studios plans to expand the Universe through Season 2 of What If..?

According to Marvel Studios, the second season will feature nine episodes, and the season will drop sometime in 2022.

9) Secret Invasion

Nick Fury to fight Skrulls infiltrating Earth (Image via Marvel)

Release Date: TBA (2022)

Marvel's Secret Invasion is one of the most fascinating stories yet to be told in the MCU. The story picks up after our heroes realize that several shape-shifting Skrulls have infiltrated the Earth. Of course, it's hard for everyone to distinguish between humans and Skrulls, making this challenging for Nick Fury and Maria Hill, who'll take the lead in Secret Invasion along with Talos.

Secret Invasion will feature six episodes and is scheduled to drop on Disney Plus sometime in 2022. However, the exact release date has yet to be announced by Marvel Studios.

10) The Marvels

Captain Marvel will team up with other heroes in the second movie (Image via Marvel)

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie is considered to be the sequel to Captain Marvel, which was released in 2018. Interestingly, it will also be a continuation to Ms. Marvel, which is scheduled to have a release date by mid-2022.

The movie will star Teyonah Parris and Brie Larson, along with Iman Vellani, who will be seen as Ms. Marvel.

11) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn will direct the third volume of Guardians Of The Galaxy (Image via Marvel)

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Writer/Director James Gunn once said in 2014 that he had some ideas for the series' third installment. In April 2017, he announced his return as the writer and director for the movie. However, due to some unwanted reason, he stayed away from the project until March 2019.

After he completed work on his other commitments that included The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, Gunn started filming Vol.3 in November 2021, which is still ongoing and is expected to be completed around April 2022.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

