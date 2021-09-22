Marvel's "What If...?" Episode 7 - Fans react to Party Thor and Ultron

The latest episode of What If…? by Marvel Studios explored an alternate reality where Asgard’s Odin returned Laufey’s son Loki after the war with the Frost Giants of Jotunheim. Unlike in the main timeline, Loki Laufeyson brought an end to the conflict between Jotunheim and Asgard.

Warning: This article contains severe spoilers for What If…? Episode 7.

Episode 7 also showcased Thor’s partying habits while growing up alone instead of sharing his childhood with Loki. This is why this variant of Thor is known as “Party Thor.” The episode set in 2010 covers Thor’s introduction with Jane Foster and Darcy Lewis, along with an early meeting with Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) compared to the main timeline.

The altered events give several callbacks to Phase 1’s Thor (2011) movie and the sequels. Episode 7 also contained several cameos from characters previously seen to have been associated with Thor.

How fans reacted to What If...? Episode 7 with the return of Thor, Captain Marvel and Ultron

The alternate reality in What If...? Episode 7 portrayed interesting events and explored Frigga in a different light. It added to the Avengers: Endgame moment with the Queen of Asgard that explains her relationship with Thor. Furthermore, the episode also teased the answer to who is more powerful between Thor and Captain Marvel.

Blind @Blind03

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

THEY WERE ALWAYS MEANT TO BE BROTHERS <3 LOVE THEM SO MUCH #WhatIf spoilersTHEY WERE ALWAYS MEANT TO BE BROTHERS <3 LOVE THEM SO MUCH #WhatIf spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

THEY WERE ALWAYS MEANT TO BE BROTHERS <3 LOVE THEM SO MUCH https://t.co/bYzFgFfSgR

hunter ४ jotun loki bf @shezzacurls



-

-



going to sleep in peace knowing that thor and loki are brothers and besties in any timeline #whatif spoilersgoing to sleep in peace knowing that thor and loki are brothers and besties in any timeline #whatif spoilers



-

-



going to sleep in peace knowing that thor and loki are brothers and besties in any timeline https://t.co/1cZlZMrseu

ᴀ⁷ 🍂 @ZUKOSKYWALKER

-

-

-

-

loki is so playful and upbeat in this episode, it just shows how toxic odin was to him #WhatIf spoilers!!loki is so playful and upbeat in this episode, it just shows how toxic odin was to him #WhatIf spoilers!!

-

-

-

-

loki is so playful and upbeat in this episode, it just shows how toxic odin was to him https://t.co/shLckExF9x

Asgard @Newasgard3000

-

-

-

-

-

The watcher at the end of episode 7: #WhatIf spoilersThe watcher at the end of episode 7: #WhatIf spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

The watcher at the end of episode 7: https://t.co/zrRWrA05Jo

alex गेटकीप किंगो @lokiusapologist

.

.

.

.

darcy married Howard the duck and their wedding was officiated by Elvis lmao #whatif spoilersdarcy married Howard the duck and their wedding was officiated by Elvis lmao #whatif spoilers

.

.

.

.

darcy married Howard the duck and their wedding was officiated by Elvis lmao https://t.co/tgesA4JzVm

𝓔𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓷𝓪𝓵𝓼 || 44 days @Eyelynthederp

-

-

-

-

-

I love her with my whole heart and have missed her so so much since WandaVision ended 🥺😭 #Whatif spoilers!!I love her with my whole heart and have missed her so so much since WandaVision ended 🥺😭 #Whatif spoilers!!

-

-

-

-

-

I love her with my whole heart and have missed her so so much since WandaVision ended 🥺😭 https://t.co/lWEVAT3Hbm

Who voiced Whom in What If...? Episode 7?

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios The God of Thunder returns ⚡️ The seventh episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf arrives Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. The God of Thunder returns ⚡️ The seventh episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf arrives Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/LujqkNRO2J

Jeffrey Wright returns as The Watcher to guide viewers through the alternate universe while Chris Hemsworth reprises Thor Odinson (in voice). Hemsworth is joined by several co-stars from the Thor trilogy, including Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury.

Other voice cast members include Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, Cobie Smulders as Agent Hill, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Taika Waititi as Korg, Karen Gilan as Nebula, Seth Green as Howard -the duck, as well as Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif.

However, some original actors could not return to voice their characters. These included Captain Marvel (voiced by Alexandra Daniels), Frigga (Josette Eales), and others.

Also Read

Thor is confirmed to show up in the finale and the next episode of What If...?. The Asgardian will be accompanying T’Challa-Starlord, Doctor Strange Supreme and Captain Carter to fight against the ultimate version of Ultron, who wields all six infinity stones. The finale is likely to be set up as an alternate version of Avengers: Infinity War.

