Marvel's "What If...?" Episode 7 - Fans react to Party Thor and Ultron

The latest episode of What If…? by Marvel Studios explored an alternate reality where Asgard’s Odin returned Laufey’s son Loki after the war with the Frost Giants of Jotunheim. Unlike in the main timeline, Loki Laufeyson brought an end to the conflict between Jotunheim and Asgard.
Episode 7 also showcased Thor’s partying habits while growing up alone instead of sharing his childhood with Loki. This is why this variant of Thor is known as “Party Thor.” The episode set in 2010 covers Thor’s introduction with Jane Foster and Darcy Lewis, along with an early meeting with Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) compared to the main timeline.
The altered events give several callbacks to Phase 1’s Thor (2011) movie and the sequels. Episode 7 also contained several cameos from characters previously seen to have been associated with Thor.
The alternate reality in What If...? Episode 7 portrayed interesting events and explored Frigga in a different light. It added to the Avengers: Endgame moment with the Queen of Asgard that explains her relationship with Thor. Furthermore, the episode also teased the answer to who is more powerful between Thor and Captain Marvel.
Who voiced Whom in What If...? Episode 7?
Jeffrey Wright returns as The Watcher to guide viewers through the alternate universe while Chris Hemsworth reprises Thor Odinson (in voice). Hemsworth is joined by several co-stars from the Thor trilogy, including Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury.
Other voice cast members include Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, Cobie Smulders as Agent Hill, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Taika Waititi as Korg, Karen Gilan as Nebula, Seth Green as Howard -the duck, as well as Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif.
However, some original actors could not return to voice their characters. These included Captain Marvel (voiced by Alexandra Daniels), Frigga (Josette Eales), and others.
Thor is confirmed to show up in the finale and the next episode of What If...?. The Asgardian will be accompanying T’Challa-Starlord, Doctor Strange Supreme and Captain Carter to fight against the ultimate version of Ultron, who wields all six infinity stones. The finale is likely to be set up as an alternate version of Avengers: Infinity War.
