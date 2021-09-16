"Marvel's What If…?" Episode 6 breakdown: Easter eggs, theories, ending explained - Black Panther 2 theories?

Marvel's What If…? Episode 6 explored an alternate reality where the events of Iron Man (2008) and Black Panther (2018) were very different from those of the main MCU timeline. The episode showcased the "What If…?" alternate universe where Tony Stark was rescued by Erik "Kilmonger" Stevens in Afghanistan.

As known to all, Tony's abduction by the terrorist organization who claimed to be the Ten Rings set him on the path to becoming Iron Man. The following events also enable him to make the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame to defeat Thanos.

What If...? Episode 6 not only had callbacks to previous Iron Man-related MCU films but also managed to bring back several actors to voice their original characters.

Here's a list of Easter eggs and theories from Episode 6 of Marvel's What If…?

The earlier intervention of Killmonger in the events of this reality caused a domino effect that might have dire consequences in the future. The episode also set up potential hints for Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever.

Killmonger in Afghanistan:

Killmonger in Black Panther (2018) (Image via Marvel Studios)

The episode opened in 2008 when Tony was on his trip to demonstrate the "Jericho Missiles" in Afghanistan when the Ten Rings' (or a rogue organization who claimed to be Ten Rings) ploy to abduct Tony Stark was foiled by Erik Killmonger, who rescued Tony.

It was established that Killmonger was embedded as a cover-agent amongst the terrorist cell. Erik gathered evidence against Obadiah Stane, who had hired the organization to get rid of Tony.

In the Black Panther (2018) film, it was established that after graduating from the Naval academy at Annapolis and MIT (Tony's alma mater), Erik joined Navy SEALs. Killmonger himself references his tours during the fight for the throne in the movie.

Erik's age is supposed to be 33-35 in 2016, which would mean that during his tour in Afghanistan, Killmonger was around 25-27 years old during 2008, when Episode 6 took place.

Tony's Alcoholism:

Reference to Tony Stark's alcoholism (Image via Marvel Studios)

Tony Stark's alcoholism in the MCU has been referenced vaguely in several movies like Iron Man (2008), where he gave a freebie of a drinks chiller with every weapons deal. In 2010's Iron Man 2 and 2012's The Avengers also touched upon the subject.

Iron Man: Demon in a Bottle (1979) comic issue (Image via Marvel Comics)

Now, What If…? Episode 6 also hinted at this with references to the Iron Man: Demon in a Bottle (1979) comic issue.

Gundam Anime reference:

Erik Killmonger (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) in the What If...? Episode 6. (Image via: Marvel Studios/Disney +)

Erik's drone design, which he named Project Liberator, was established to have been inspired by animes. Tony went on to call it:

"...the world's most expensive Gundam model."

Even Killmonger clarifies that he likes anime. While most viewers would think that this is only a Gundam reference, it actually refers to Michael B. Jordan's fondness of anime.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael revealed,

"...once the internet really got going, I was able to find animation from Japan. My passion just grew over the years, and I found myself being an avid anime fan."

Stark Sonic Cannon/Sonic Taser:

Sonic paralysis in What If...? Episode 6 and in 2008's Iron Man (image via Marvel Studios)

In What If…? Episode 6, Killmonger uses a miniaturized version of Tony's Sonic Cannon and Sonic Taser to subdue and kill T'Challa and James Rhodes. In Iron Man, Obadiah Stane used the taser on Tony to paralyze him momentarily, and in The Incredible Hulk, General Ross used it on Hulk.

Young Shuri - Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever teaser?

Young Shuri in What If...? Episode 6 and as Black Panther in the comics (image via Marvel)

Since the episode was set in 2008, Shuri would have been around 10-years old, which is too young to be Black Panther. However, the end of the episode saw young Shuri visiting Pepper to enlist her help in revealing that Erik killed T'Challa, Rhodey, and Tony.

The mid-season promo showcased Shuri teaming up with Pepper in a later episode, meaning this could end in Erik's apprehension by the Wakandan.

This leaves the throne open for Shuri to take over when she is older. The unfortunate demise of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman last year means that the sequel will be about a new Black Panther, likely Shuri taking on the mantle. Episode 6 could have just hinted at that.

The death of Tony Stark in this reality would mean that the battle of New York in 2012 would go down very differently. It is plausible that the Wakandans intervened to help save the Earth from Loki and the Chitauri army.

Furthermore, this could also mean that Quicksilver (Pietro Maximoff) and Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) could have different origin stories as Tony's death could result in them not opting for Strucker's experiments. However, it is unlikely to affect at least Wanda's powers, as revealed in WandaVision.

