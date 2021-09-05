Future MCU projects theory after Shang-Chi, featuring Thunderbolts and Iron Man

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opened up a new verse in the MCU with callbacks to the distant past. The movie further established pocket dimensions and realms while also not shying away from cosmic references.

The latest addition to the MCU did not only bring forth a new character, but it also introduced one of the most iconic and powerful weapons in the multiverse.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also had very subtle hints at future MCU Phase 4 projects like Armor Wars, She-Hulk, and the movie's upcoming sequel.

Here are all the hints and theories that Shang-Chi gave for future MCU projects

"Extremis" plot in Iron Heart or Armor Wars?

The extremis enhanced individual in Shang-Chi (image via Marvel Studios)

The Extremis project was established as the brainchild of Maya Hansen (portrayed by Rebecca Hall) in 2013's Iron Man 3. In Shang-Chi, a participant of the fight club in the movie was seen to be glowing orange. This glow is a telltale sign of being enhanced with Extremis.

The "extremis fighter" cameo confirms that the project has not yet been terminated after Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) and Maya Hansen's death.

This makes it plausible that extremis enhanced individuals may appear in future MCU projects, likely those connected with Iron Man (Tony Stark). This gives it a chance to show up in Armor War featuring War Machine or Ironheart featuring Riri Williams.

Thunderbolts

Emil Blonsky (Abomination) in Shang-Chi (Image via Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi gave us three possible characters who could be in the MCU's Thunderbolts. During the fight-club scene and the fan-favourite moment from the movie's promos, Abomination (Emil Blonsky) appears in fixed combat with Wong, the sorcerer.

When Wong opened up the portal to return the Abomination, a glimpse of a similar interior to the Raft prison could be seen.

If true, this could mean that Thadeus "Thunderbolt" Ross could be the way Emil Blonsky and Helmut "Baron" Zemo would get in the Thunderbolts' team.

Xialing (played by Meng'er Zhang) in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Image via Marvel Studios)

Furthermore, as potential candidates, Razor Fist and Shang-Chi's sister, Xu Xialing, could also be included in the roster. Thus, it is plausible that Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (or Val) will try to recruit them as she did with Yelena Belova and John Walker.

She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany (Image via Gage Skidmore, and Marvel Comics)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did not give significant hints or spawn any critical theories about the Marvels and She-Hulk. However, the movie did establish that Bruce Banner is not permanently fused with the Hulk as Professor Hulk.

So it is highly likely that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner will appear as himself in the show featuring his cousin Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk).

