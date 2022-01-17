Is Moon Knight a villain? Origins and powers explored ahead of MCU debut

Marvel Studios is set to drop the first official trailer for Moon Knight on January 17 during the Rams vs Cardinals NFL Super Wild Card matchup. On January 15, the studio released a promotional announcement for the first official trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series.

Previously, Marvel had dropped a brief teaser trailer for the show on Disney Plus Day in November last year. The series will reportedly have six episodes similar to recent MCU series like Loki and Hawkeye.

Disney+ @disneyplus for the world trailer premiere of the all-new @DisneyPlus original series, #MoonKnight during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on @ESPN/ Tune in MONDAYfor the world trailer premiere of the all-new @DisneyPlus original series, @MarvelStudios during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on @ESPN/ @ABCNetwork Tune in MONDAY💥 for the world trailer premiere of the all-new @DisneyPlus original series, @MarvelStudios’ #MoonKnight 🌙 during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on @ESPN/@ABCNetwork. https://t.co/0d0x4MO608

Since the Hawkeye series premiered a month before Spider-Man: No Way Home, Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ around March or April 2022. The series will likely be released ahead of the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' release in May.

What is Moon Knight's moral affiliation? Is he an antihero?

The character in Werewolf by Night #32 (Image via Marvel Comics)

The character, who first debuted in the 1975 comic issue, Werewolf by Night #32, is introduced as an antagonistic character. He was hired by a secret organization called 'The Committee' to kill Jack Russell (Werewolf).

Later in the comics, Marc Spector (aka Moon Knight) transitioned into more of an antihero than an outright villain. However, as an antihero, the character did some questionable things and incited violence that surpassed that of even Frank Castle (The Punisher).

In 2006's Moon Knight Vol 5 #4, the vigilante fought one of his primary adversaries, Bushman, on a rooftop. After beating Raul Bushman in combat, he uses his Crescent Dart to cut off the former's face. The character has also been showcased enjoying killing antagonists in multiple instances.

The character fighting Task Master in the controversial comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

During the Civil War comics, Captain America addressed Marc Spector's military past and said,

"[Frank] Castle may belong in a cage, but you belong in a straightjacket."

Moon Knight's origins in the comics

As mentioned before, the character first appeared in 1975's Werewolf by Night #32. In his solo comic series, Marc Spector had split-personality disorder with multiple alters. Spector's personalities include a millionaire businessman and producer Steven Grant and a taxi driver named Jake Lockley. In some comics, the vigilante Moon Knight is also showcased as one of his personalities.

In the comics, after his stints in the Marines Corp and CIA, Spector became a mercenary along with his companion "Frenchie" Duchamp. During one of his missions, he ended up near Sudan and Egypt, where Raul Bushman brutally injured him. He was saved by the Egyptian Moon god Khonshu, who gave Marc Spector abilities for his service.

Spector became the high priest of Khonshu and enacted vigilante justice on behalf of the Moon-god. This is how Spector became the vigilante known as Moon Knight.

Abilities

Owing to his training as a Marine and in boxing, Marc Spector is an expert in close-range combat, and he is also adept in multiple forms of martial arts. According to the Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Master Edition Vol 1 #9, Marc is also an expert acrobat and gymnast. He is also described as "an Olympic-level athlete."

The character's powers depend on the visibility of the moon. Spector's association with Khonshu gives him enhanced strength, visions of the future, and more. As per the official Marvel Handbook, he can lift up to two tons at his peak.

Spector is also a skilled marksman, an expert in weapons, and has a massive tolerance for pain. He is also shown as an experienced detective and pilot.

Also Read Article Continues below

The character was also associated with groups like Midnight Sons, Secret Avengers, West Coast Avengers, Marvel Knights, Defenders, Heroes For Hire, and more in the comics.

Edited by Srijan Sen