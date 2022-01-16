"Looks so good": Twitter reacts to Moon Knight costume ahead of trailer release during NFL Super Wild Card matchup

On January 15, Marvel Studios released an announcement promo for its upcoming show Moon Knight's first official trailer during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup. The clip announced that the new trailer would be dropped on January 17 and showcased the character in his full-blown armored suit.

The promo also featured glimpses of Marc Spector's transformation into the antihero along with the suit's reveal. The shot showcased Oscar Isaac's Marc getting engulfed by the suit of armor which forms around his body.

The promo also included the first look at Ethan Hawke's character, which is slated to be the antagonist of the series.

Marvel fans react to Moon Knight's comic-accurate costume in the upcoming Disney Plus series

After the character's debut in Werewolf by Night #32 in 1975 with a black and white suit, his appearance mainly featured an all-white armor (except for the Ultimate Comics iteration). The series is also expected to showcase the default suit primarily.

MCU fans were highly impressed with the suit and its live-action appearance following the promo's release. Many fans commented on the respectful comic accuracy of the costume.

However, a few tweets claimed that the suit lacks tactical advantage with its cloak and white color. Multiple fans also criticized the character's mask. A few wanted black accents on the suit, like in some comic iterations.

The suit's history and features

In the comics, earlier versions of Moon Knight's suit were made from Kevlar before he switched to adamantium ( the same alloy coated on Wolverine's skeleton). Later in 2009's Vengeance of the Moon Knight Vol 1 #1, Marc Spector replaced the adamantium with Carbonadium.

This suit was described as being more flexible than the adamantium one while comparatively durable. The new suit offered the character more agility during combat and general movements.

Earlier iterations of the armored suit from the 1980s also featured a radio system explored in Moon Knight Vol 1 #1. In some comics from the early 1990s, the character's suit also had dart throwers concealed in the gauntlets.

Almost all suit versions featured a cloak that helped the character partially glide through the air, dampening his falls from moderate heights. The details and other cues of the suit are of Egyptian origin. They are based on the Moon-god Khonshu, which gave Spector superpowers.

Mr. Knight in the Moon Knight comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Apart from the classic suit, another fan-favorite iteration was showcased in 2014's comic run by Warren Ellis. This new appearance included a white mask paired with a three-piece suit. The character went by Mr. Knight while donning this version of the suit. The alternate version of 'Mr. Knight's Suit' is expected to be featured briefly in the series.

