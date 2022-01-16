Why the critics were wrong about ‘Eternals’ 

Disney+ just recently dropped the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals. Critics have had plenty of gripes when dealing with the film. Critics have said that its script was muddled and the character development was lacking.

While some complaints may be justified, there is no denying the film's spectacle. Many of its flaws are quickly overshadowed by its action and talented cast. It's impossible to ignore the film's scope and wonder about minor inconsistencies.

The film sees a group of Eternals save the world from a group of vicious deviants throughout history and plunges the MCU into new territory that is both exciting and allegorical.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinions.

Why ‘Eternals’ is much better than critics realize

1) The cast is "marvel"ous

The cast of 'Eternals' (Image via Disney)

What can be easily deduced just by the film's opening is that its cast is a joy to watch on the silver screen. Gemma Chan is excellent as Sersi, and Richard Madden as Ikaris makes for some beautiful chemistry between the two and the other supporting cast.

With first-timers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, at the helm of the film, they certainly blend in with the rest of the superhero mold of saving the world.

2) The cinematography elevates above other Marvel movies

The Etenals' ship (Image via Disney)

One thing that is beautiful to watch in this film is its rich cinematography by Ben Davis, who has improved from previous Marvel films like Age of Ultron, Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy. In most Marvel films, realism takes a back seat to the CGI wonder of modern technology.

With Eternals, the pale green landscape that dominates around Ajak’s home is a breath of fresh air from the artificiality of most Marvel films. The beauty of the realism of these scenes uses its genuine authenticity to elevate the movie into more than just a brazen superhero film.

3) It’s progressive

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos (Image via Disney)

Audiences will notice that Marvel has introduced its first gay character into their cinematic universe, known in the movie as Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry. Fans see Phastos with his husband and adopted son, living a quiet and modest life from the fray and strife of the deviants.

What proves to be an innocuous detail happens to be a step in the right direction. The writers don’t make the situation a big deal or harp on it. Marvel took many chances, which marked an exciting take on the heroes with Chloe Zhao’s watchful direction.

