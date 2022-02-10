The Mandalorian season 3: Potential release date and more about Disney+ Series

According to new reports, The Mandalorian's third season will launch on Disney+ later this year.

This series was one of Disney+'s first releases, and it featured the adventures of Din Djarin as he toured the galaxy with Grogu, a mystery youngster of Yoda's race.

The series was a runaway success, and it is now one of the most popular pieces of Star Wars media of recent years. Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda on social media, has become a social media celebrity.

The Mandalorian, season 3: Potential release date

In the newest Inside Line segment, Matt Webb Mitovich was asked if he knew when Disney+'s The Mandalorian will return for its eagerly awaited third season. He replied,

"It is a safe bet that Season 3 will premiere this year, probably around Life Day Christmastime."

It would not be shocking if season 3 premiered around Christmas 2022, considering both seasons of the live-action Star Wars series were launched at the end of the calendar year.

Season 1 aired from November 12, 2019, to December 27, 2019, and season 2 aired from October 30, 2020, to December 18, 2020.

The Book of Boba Fett, a Disney+ offshoot limited series that effectively functions as The Mandalorian season 2.5, will continue this tradition on Dec. 29, 2021. This Wednesday, February 9, The Book of Boba Fett has come to a close.

While season 3 appears to be a long way off, Disney still plans to broadcast a vast array of Star Wars shows between now and the end of 2022. While just The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions were released last year, 2022 is shaping up to be a great year for Star Wars.

What lies in store for The Mandalorian season 3?

In the second season, Din Djarin and his crew defeated Moff Gideon, and Din was forced to leave Grogu.

Din tried out the Darksaber, was expelled from his Mandalorian tribe, and even got a new ship before consenting to help Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, in his struggle against the Pyke Syndicate in The Book of Boba Fett.

Meanwhile, Grogu has begun his Jedi training under Luke Skywalker's instruction, though he is having difficulty separating himself from Din.

The Mandalorian is widely regarded as Disney+'s flagship Star Wars series, so a December premiere for season 3 remains a strong possibility.

