'The Book of Boba Fett': 3 reasons why the first spin-off of 'The Mandalorian' cannot be missed

Disney has revealed the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett on November 1, 2021 and it looks promising. The series follows the beloved bounty hunter of the Star Wars franchise, Boba Fett, as he attempts to gain control over Tatooine, which was previously under Jabba the Hutt. He is accompanied in his mission by his loyal assassin and mercenary, Fennec Shand.

Ahead of the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on December 29, 2021, here is why viewers should not miss out on the series.

'The Book of Boba Fett' focuses the limelight on the beloved character Boba Fett

Boba Fett has always been a very famous and widely loved character of the Star Wars franchise. The bounty hunter in The Book of Boba Fett is now portrayed as a crime boss who attempts to take over a part of Tatooine from Jabba the Hutt. All fans of the bounty hunter Boba Fett and his right hand man Fennec Shand will be pleased to see their heroes in the limelight in The Book of Boba Fett.

It is the first of many upcoming live-action Star Wars shows

After the success of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett is the first of multiple live-action Star Wars shows on the way. After The Book of Boba Fett, 2022 will also see the premiere of Rogue One’s prequel Andor. Moreover, a third season of The Mandalorian is also confirmed by Disney.

Baby Yoda can be expected

Apart from the already confirmed characters of the series, it is rumored that the crew merchandise from The Book of Boba Fett will also feature Grogu, popularly known as the Baby Yoda - the most recognizable character in all of Star Wars at the moment.

The end of The Mandalorian's season 2 saw Grogu heading off with Luke Skywalker to receive Jedi training. It is difficult to imagine how the adorable Baby Yoda could be woven into The Book of Boba Fett storyline, but anything is a possibility.

Don't miss The Book of Boba Fett which will be available for streaming on Disney Plus from December 29, 2021.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider