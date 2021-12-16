Where to watch 'The Book of Boba Fett'? Release date, trailer, and more

The Book of Boba Fett is a new upcoming live-action show from Disney Plus. It will serve as a spin-off for The Mandalorian and will finally give the fan-favorite character of the bounty hunter, Boba Fett, from the Star Wars franchise time in the spotlight.

The Book of Boba Fett is directed by Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni. Rodriguez said in an interview,

"Wait until you see what's coming. It's going to blow your mind. That's all I can say. That's all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. So you're going to be, people are going to be so pumped up when they see it."

This amps up the expectations of all the Star Wars fans, especially the fans of the beloved bounty hunter of the franchise, Boba.

Watch the trailer of 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Boba Fett is a bounty hunter who first appeared in the Star Wars franchise. But he has become a criminal boss in his attempt to take over Tatooine. The new trailer of The Book of Boba Fett was released on November 1, 2021, by Disney+. The trailer sees Boba and Fennec Shand trying to take control of the galaxy's criminal underworld through diplomacy.

The Book of Boba Fett will follow Boba, played by Temuera Morrison, and his fellow mercenary Fennec Shand, as the two try to gain control of the part of Tatooine previously controlled by Jabba the Hutt. The trailer promises a lot of action and adventure for Boba and Fennec to embark on their mission.

Where and when to watch the show?

The Book of Boba Fett will debut on the streaming platform Disney+ on December 29, 2021. Disney announced the release date on November 1, when the trailer was released.

What to expect from the new show?

So far, the only two characters confirmed for The Book of Boba Fett are Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. Morrison will play Boba Fett in every episode of the series. The talented Ming-Na Wen will join him as Fennec Shand.

