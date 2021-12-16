'The Book of Boba Fett' cast list: Temuera Morrison and others in the upcoming series

The upcoming Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett will be released on December 29, 2021. It is part of the Star Wars franchise and will tell the story of the beloved bounty hunter, Boba Fett, as he attempts to gain control of a part of Tatooine previously under the control of Jabba the Hutt.

Before the series becomes available for streaming on Disney Plus, this article overviews the cast of The Book of Boba Fett.

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett

Boba Fett is a bounty hunter and the son of Jango Fett. This series explores the character's past and shows what happened to him between The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and The Mandalorian season two.

Boba is played by Temuera Morrison, who first gained recognition as Dr. Hone Ropata in the soap opera Shortland Street. However, he is best known for his work in the Star Wars franchise, where he plays the roles of Jango Fett and his many genetic clones, including the Clone Troopers and Jango's adoptive son Boba.

Morrison is also known for voicing Chief Tui, the father of Disney's Moana (2016), and playing Arthur Curry's father, Thomas, in the superhero movie Aquaman (2018).

Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand

Fennec Shand is an elite mercenary and assassin loyal to Fett's service. Along with her, Boba attempts to gain control over Tatooine. Ming-Na Wen plays Shand in The Book of Boba Fett.

Wen is an American actress and model best known for starring as Fa Mulan in the animated musical action films Mulan (1998) and Mulan II (2004). She had also starred as Detective Ellen Yin in the animated series The Batman (2004–2005) and as Camile Wray in the science fiction series Stargate Univbeene (2009–2011).

Wen has also been playing the role of Fennec Shand in the Star Wars series and The Mandalorian (2019–2020).

Jennifer Beals as a Twi’lek

Twi'leks are mythical creatures from the Star Wars franchise. They are tall, thin humanoids with skin pigment that span a rainbow of colors. Jennifer Beals reportedly plays a Twi'lek in The Book of Boba Fett.

The American actress, and former teen model, made her film debut in My Bodyguard (1980). Since then, Beals has appeared in several notable films, including Devil in a Blue Dress (1995), The Last Days of Disco (1998), The Book of Eli (2010), and Before I Fall (2017).

Where and When to watch 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Book of Boba Fett will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting December 29, 2021. The trailer was released on November 1, 2021. It looks promisingly packed with action and adventures sure to thrill all Star Wars fans.

Edited by Srijan Sen