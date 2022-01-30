Hot Toys X The Mandalorian figures collection: Expected release date, price and more

Hot Toys recently announced the expansion of The Mandalorian figures collection. It is all set to entail Bo-Katan and the Nites Owls warriors Koska Reeves and Axe Woves. Bo-Katan was introduced in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series before being first in live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian.

The brand new 1/6th scale hyper-realistic figures are constructed in the image of cast members of The Mandalorian, including Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, Simon Kassianides as Axe Woves and Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves.

The Nite Owls are essentially a faction battling to control the Darksaber and gain the right to rule the Mandalorians ancient planet – Mandalore. The planet was previously burned to the ashes by the forces of the Empire.

Hot Toys presents The Mandalorian figures collection

Find out what comes with each figure in the much-anticipated The Mandalorian figures collection, soon to be released by Hot Toys.

The features of the 1/6 Scale Koska Reeves Figure

As disclosed by Hot Toys, the figure will be a detailed and authentic icon of Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves, with a fresh, custom-made Koska Reeves Mandalorian helmet and an enunciated rangefinder. It will also come with a newly constructed and hand-painted head sculpt along with a highly adequate facial expression and realistic skin texture.

It will have sculpted dark brown braided hair and specially applied edgy effects on weapons, armour, and accessories. The figure will have a 1/6 scale body with more than 26 points of expression and seven interchangeable gloved hands for various display and posing options.

It will also carry a Mandalorian armoured vest, non-detachable jetpack, a pair of gauntlets, long-sleeved shirt, brown belt with pistol holsters and pouches, a couple of knee guards (blue) with outlasting effects, a pair of pants (grey/green), a pair of boots (brown), a rifle, blaster pistol, wired grappling hook, two booster fire effect accessories, a flamethrower effect accessory, and an exclusively designed robust display figure stand with a backdrop and character nameplate.

The features of the 1/6 Scale Axe Woves Figure

It will come as a detailed and authentic icon of Axe Woves, with a brand new custom-made Axe Woves Mandalorian helmet and a pronounced rangefinder as disclosed by Hot Toys. It will also come with a newly constructed and hand-painted head sculpt along with a highly adequate facial expression and realistic skin texture.

It will have applicable affluter signs on weapons, armour, and accessories. The figure will have a 1/6 scale body with more than 30 points of expression and six interchangeable gloved hands for various display and posing options.

It will also carry a Mandalorian armoured vest with distressful signs, a pair of gauntlets (blue), a long-sleeved shirt, a belt with pistol holsters and pouches, a pair of knee guards (blue) with outlasting effects, a pair of pants with thigh guards (brown), a pair of boot covers (black), a pair of boots (dark brown), blaster pistol, a jetpack with outliving effects and magnetic functions, a couple of booster fire effect accessories and an exclusively planned wholesome display figure stand with a backdrop and character nameplate.

Hot Toys X The Mandalorian figures collection: Expected release date and price

As reported, the brand new Hot Toy Bo-Katan figure is expected to be launched between April and June of 2022. However, both Koska Reeves and Axe Woves figures are expected to arrive a year later, between April and June 2023. The Bo-Katan figure will retail for $285. Whereas the figure of Koska Reeves will retail for $270, and the figure of Axe Woves will retail for $235.

