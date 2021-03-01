Fans get emotional as Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor at 2021 Golden Globe Awards

On a star-studded evening involving Hollywood's finest at the recently concluded 78th Golden Globes Award Ceremony, the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman shone brightest.
The Black Panther star created history after becoming only the second actor in the category, after the late Peter Finch (Network), to take home a Golden Globe award posthumously.
For his captivating performance as trumpeter Levee Green in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Chadwick Boseman was awarded the Best Actor Award in the Drama category.
His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf, where she moved fans to tears with her impassioned acceptance speech.
"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful. Something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of us that tells us you can that tells you to keep going that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing in this moment."
His win has sparked a thunderous response across the globe, with fans actively taking to Twitter to pay tribute to his unparalleled legacy.
Twitter unites to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, aka The Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman edged out the likes of Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Gary Oldman (Mank), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) to win the coveted Best Actor Award in the Drama category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
The South-Carolina native rose to worldwide fame with his portrayal of King T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the MCU, a role that helped cement his legacy as one of the most revolutionary actors of his generation.
After dazzling audiences with several eclectic performances throughout his career, Chadwick Boseman succumbed to colon cancer in August 2020.
His last two performances in "Da 5 Bloods" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" received widespread critical acclaim, as fans globally flocked to Netflix to catch a glimpse of the late actor's swansong.
His recent Golden Globe win sparked a bittersweet response from fans, who took to Twitter in hordes to pay tribute to the late actor's legacy:
In another moving segment during the Awards ceremony, TikTok star La'Ron Hines asked a group of kids various questions about award shows in general.
While most of their innocent responses elicited laughter from viewers, it was their unanimous response to who Chadwick Boseman is that left audiences emotional:
As Chadwick Boseman continues to trend online, the recent support coming his way in the wake of his historic Golden Globes win is a further testament of his unparalleled influence, which continues to live on as strong as ever.