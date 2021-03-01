Fans get emotional as Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor at 2021 Golden Globe Awards

On a star-studded evening involving Hollywood's finest at the recently concluded 78th Golden Globes Award Ceremony, the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman shone brightest.

The Black Panther star created history after becoming only the second actor in the category, after the late Peter Finch (Network), to take home a Golden Globe award posthumously.

Congratulations to Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (@MaRaineyFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aVUlR7IyHq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

For his captivating performance as trumpeter Levee Green in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Chadwick Boseman was awarded the Best Actor Award in the Drama category.

His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf, where she moved fans to tears with her impassioned acceptance speech.

"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful. Something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of us that tells us you can that tells you to keep going that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing in this moment."

His win has sparked a thunderous response across the globe, with fans actively taking to Twitter to pay tribute to his unparalleled legacy.

Twitter unites to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, aka The Black Panther

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/uz20f1kPHi — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Chadwick Boseman edged out the likes of Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Gary Oldman (Mank), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) to win the coveted Best Actor Award in the Drama category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

The South-Carolina native rose to worldwide fame with his portrayal of King T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the MCU, a role that helped cement his legacy as one of the most revolutionary actors of his generation.

After dazzling audiences with several eclectic performances throughout his career, Chadwick Boseman succumbed to colon cancer in August 2020.

His last two performances in "Da 5 Bloods" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" received widespread critical acclaim, as fans globally flocked to Netflix to catch a glimpse of the late actor's swansong.

His recent Golden Globe win sparked a bittersweet response from fans, who took to Twitter in hordes to pay tribute to the late actor's legacy:

Chadwick, your legacy is everlasting. #BestActor#GoldenGlobes



Thank you to Nate Mullet for gifting us this beautiful piece. pic.twitter.com/fcbrPZrOhR — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 1, 2021

😩😩 the mention of Chadwick Boseman making me tear up again rip pic.twitter.com/Jb5gqgeSze — AJ is vibing to red velvet (@milf_rice) March 1, 2021

chadwick boseman, you are deeply missed pic.twitter.com/jagR9emQSV — d. ⚕ (@antidizi) March 1, 2021

GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER, THE GREAT CHADWICK BOSEMAN pic.twitter.com/SvW0GwAtyj — angel (@oscarisaasc) March 1, 2021

Golden Globe winner, Chadwick Boseman. Rest In Peace King #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NY19xkU5CJ — A || Jane Fonda Best Friend (@mxggiepierce) March 1, 2021

Chadwick Boseman will NEVER be forgotten, his legacy is forever. #GoldenGlobes — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 1, 2021

no one deserved it more than you chadwick. we miss you so much pic.twitter.com/eCbzbi1xLQ — laila ☂︎ (@falconsnat) March 1, 2021

CHADWICK BOSEMAN GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER! DESERVED WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU pic.twitter.com/9zo6gkgX1y — mel | LAYOUT IS A JOKE (@wandalorianz) March 1, 2021

By far the most emotional acceptance speech of all time. We miss and love you Chadwick. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BnLCzzV9fn — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) March 1, 2021

In another moving segment during the Awards ceremony, TikTok star La'Ron Hines asked a group of kids various questions about award shows in general.

While most of their innocent responses elicited laughter from viewers, it was their unanimous response to who Chadwick Boseman is that left audiences emotional:

These kids made Chadwick Boseman very happy. All of them knew who Black Panther was 😊❤️ #GoldenGlobes #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/rdKQldyPhk — . (@letsy4u) March 1, 2021

I wasn’t emotionally prepared for all the babies knowing Chadwick Boseman was Black Panther#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UGl6doHriR — Amanda Parris (@amanda_parris) March 1, 2021

Me seeing all of the kids know Chadwick Boseman is the Black Panther. RIP king. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vTZN3drjL7 — Austin (@AustinPlanet) March 1, 2021

All of Twitter comforting each other after the kids knew who Chadwick Boseman was... especially when the one kid called him the "good guy". #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nmk9FTeRYn — Dana 💜 (@Gemini_688) March 1, 2021

The fact that all these babies knew Chadwick Boseman's name and NOTHING else. #TimesUpGlobes pic.twitter.com/WBZ4BzIAbK — April (@ReignOfApril) March 1, 2021

As Chadwick Boseman continues to trend online, the recent support coming his way in the wake of his historic Golden Globes win is a further testament of his unparalleled influence, which continues to live on as strong as ever.