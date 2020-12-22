All Black Panther Quests in Fortnite and how to complete them

The Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack's release in Fortnite saw the introduction of the Black Panther Quests, which provides exclusive rewards.

There are three different challenges for players to complete in the Black Panther Quests in Fortnite. All three are relatively simple and shouldn't take too long to complete:

Players need to play ten matches in Fortnite without leaving midway.

Players must outlast a total of 500 enemies across all Fortnite games played during the event's duration.

Players have to complete five games of Duo or Squad in Fortnite with their in-game friends.

Completing these challenges rewards players with not only exclusive gifts such as the Wakandan Salute but also grants them XP to help progress with the Battle Pass.

This week, #Fortography centers around the Wakandan Salute Emote made popular in Black Panther.



Using your favorite heroes from both the Marvel and Fortnite universe, use the #Fortography hashtags to submit your screenshots.



More info: https://t.co/goib3SE1pI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2020

Here's a guide for players to complete the Black Panther Quests in Fortnite.

Black Panther Quests in Fortnite

No matter how simple the Black Panther Quests' challenges sound like, anyone can end up facing trouble with them. All these challenges can be completed with a little bit of patience and caution.

The Wakanda Forever Salute in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games | Fortnite)

For the first challenge, which requires players to complete five games in Fortnite, players cannot simply join a game and then leave. Quitting a match does not count as a played one in the Black Panther Quests. Three possible outcomes will count a game as completed:

The player could eliminate all other enemies.

An enemy could eliminate the player.

The player could eliminate themselves.

Eliminating themselves at the beginning of a round is not recommended as the second challenge from the Black Panther Quests requires the player to outlast 500 enemies. The quickest way to complete the first two challenges in Fortnite is for players to drop from the Battle Bus towards the end of the map and land in the water.

Given that most players don't venture towards the water, it is one of the best spots on the map to only camp. Hence, whoever lands there has a higher chance of outlasting more players while also progressing in the first challenge. However, it is recommended that players try surviving in the solo mode as it provides a higher survivability rate towards the outskirts.

The rightful king of Wakanda has come to the Island.



Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the @Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack!



Grab the Pack in the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/qmaPtgZsII — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 22, 2020

As for the third and final challenge from the Black Panther Quests in Fortnite, players will need the help of at least one in-game friend. It requires the player to complete five games of Duo or Squads in Fortnite.

However, this challenge's rules are similar to the first challenge, i.e., leaving a game midway does not count the match as completed.