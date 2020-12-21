How to complete Fortnite's Wakanda Forever challenge and earn a free emote

In celebration of the legacy of the king of Wakanda, Epic Games has introduced the Wakanda Forever salute as a free way to earn an emote for Fortnite players.

According to the official release from Epic Games, the Wakanda Forever salute emote can be earned by completing the extremely simple Wakanda Forever Challenges. These tasks will be available on Fortnite from December 21st (9 AM Eastern Time) to January 12th (7 PM Eastern Time).

Wakanda Forever.



Complete the new Wakanda Forever Quests and earn the Wakandan Salute Emote for free! pic.twitter.com/NLByKF5TiR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2020

Also, to extend the celebration, Fortnite announced that the series of community screenshots shared with #Fortography would revolve around the Black Panther-themed emote.

Epic has invited players to flaunt the Wakanda Forever salute in the game to celebrate the famous character from the Marvel Universe.

Here's everything that players need to know about the Black Panther-themed Wakanda Forever emote in the game.

Black Panther's Wakanda Forever in Fortnite

To unlock Black Panther's signature emote in Fortnite, players need to complete the Wakanda Forever Challenges before the announced deadline. However, given that there are only three tasks for players to finish, it should be no sweat for them.

The three Wakanda Forever Challenges are:

Players must finish at least ten matches in Fortnite.

Players need to outlast a total of 500 players across all games during the event period.

Players need to complete five games of Duo or Squad in Fortnite.

Once all these three challenges have been finished, players will be awarded with the Wakanda Forever emote and XP, which will help them progress in the Battle Pass.

With the event scheduled to end on January 12th, gamers are advised to complete the Wakanda Forever challenges as early as possible to grab their own Wakandan Salute emote.

Black Panther was introduced to Fortnite along with the Marvel Royalty and Warrior pack. Captain Marvel and the Taskmaster have also made their way into Fortnite.

With Black Panther being celebrated with a custom-themed emote, it remains to be seen if Epic introduces similar in-game additions for the other fan-favorite characters.