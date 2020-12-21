New leaks for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 suggest that the previous season may be making a comeback with a Marvel themed POI possibly on the way.

It’s not unusual for Fortnite to add or alter POI’s in the middle of a season, with this season already introducing a small Walking Dead reference into the game. While the leaks do suggest that Marvel will be returning to the map in some way, information about the exact nature of a Marvel-themed Fortnite POI are not yet known.

Evidence for Marvel’s return to Fortnite Season 5

The Marvel Portal just got decrypted! (will appear soon) pic.twitter.com/7zPCBXpoOm — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 19, 2020

Currently, the best evidence that Marvel will be returning to Fortnite this season is the decrypted graphic and audio for Marvel’s portal. It’s likely that this portal will be added to the game following a planned advancement in the season arc for Fortnite season 5.

If the previous Walking Dead crossover is anything to go by, Agent Jonsey will likely bring Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster from the Marvel universe back into Fortnite.

Given that this season of Fortnite is themed around bounty hunters and generally strong individuals, these three characters were likely chosen for their incredibly individual capabilities. Of the three, Taskmaster is perhaps the one players will be familiar with, as he was not featured in the previous seasons or movies to date.

Taskmaster is a mercenary with an outfit that can best be described as three classic RPG classes rolled into one angry skeletron. He carries a sword, shield, and bow, and possesses the ability to perfectly mimic the fighting styles and techniques of anyone he sees.

Anyone who played the classic fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom 3 will be at least somewhat familiar with him, while others will have to wait for his appearance in Black Widow to see his character on screen.

Why more Marvel?

Via:(@TweaBR) pic.twitter.com/OxMWr5HzHZ — Fortnite-News (@LeaksMidas) December 20, 2020

Perhaps one of the biggest questions surrounding this is why would Fortnite feel the need to include more Marvel characters after just spending three months featuring Marvel superheroes, villains, quests, weapons, locations, and so much more. Fortnite players spent the entirety of last season enduring a season soaked in pop-culture references and marketing to the point where it was hard to remember that Fortnite technically has its own story, characters, and locations.

It’s likely that the goal for both Marvel and Epic here is to continue earning money off of the saturation of Marvel characters, hoping that players are willing to buy them now before the cycle out of the shop.

Fortnite will eventually have to move on, however, as their business model requires that players are constantly shown new content and encouraged to spend more money on the game. Marvel might be profitable now, but eventually everyone who wants a Marvel skin will have gotten one. At this point, Fortnite will need to convince players that they actually wanted to spend their money on the next wave of exciting skins.

So even for those Fortnite players unhappy to see the game relying on Marvel yet again, it’s likely that Epic will eventually move on sooner or later.