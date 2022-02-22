Professor X actor Patrick Stewart suggests the mysterious voice in Doctor Strange 2 trailer is not his.

Marvel fans get better clarity about the speculated voice of Professor X in the new Doctor Strange: In the multiverse of madness trailer. In an interview with comicbook.com, the X-Men star Patrick Stewart stated that:

“You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago. So, I can’t be held responsible for that.”

The ambiguous response from Stewart soon caught traction on the internet, but Marvel fans aren't convinced.

Patrick Stewart last appeared as Professor Charles Xavier in James Mangold's Logan, which provided a fitting end to the decade-long journey of Wolverine and his mentor Professor X. Stewart expressed:

“Here’s the problem…If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier."

Is Patrick Stewart pulling an 'I am not the werewolf' just like Andrew Garfield?

This situation is pretty similar to when Andrew Garfield famously denied his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The whole thing by Garfield was a ruse to confuse fans, as the Amazing Spider-Man star shined on the silver screen.

The actors associated with Marvel studios are smart and know how to keep a secret, but Marvel fans won't be fooled for the second time. Netizens suggest that Patrick is pulling a classic trick from Garfield's playbook.

Why the speculated voice in the Multiverse of Madness trailer is most likely to be Professor X?

Marvel's official YouTube channel, Marvel Entertainment, posted a Marvel Minute video in which host Ryan Penagos showcased trailers and TV spots released this week. The host teased:

"Trust me, you want to hear this new voice"

While Patrick Stewart denies it's his voice on the other, Marvel themselves are teasing the mysterious voice. Something doesn't add up quite right.

In the trailer for Doctor Strange 2, when we hear the hypothesized dialog 'We should tell him the truth', we can see a rather bald head enter the foreground. Among the list of bald Marvel characters like Nick Fury, Drax and Ancient One, Professor X is the most probable character to appear in Doctor Strange's adventures across the multiverse.

Another blazing hot theory states that a chair is missing in the court where Dr. Strange is held captive to accommodate Professor Xavier's wheelchair.

For now, Marvel fans must hold their horses and wait for the release of Doctor Strange: In the multiverse of madness on May 6, 2022.

