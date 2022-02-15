Who are the likely members of Illuminati in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'? 

In the new trailer for Doctor Strange 2, we got a glimpse of a new group, the Illuminati. It's the first time that this group is making its way to the MCU, so it's obvious that fans want to know more about this secret society.

The trailer features a scene where Doctor Strange enters a room and spots five chairs on the opposite side. The identity of the people in that room wasn't revealed, but a voice was heard saying, "We should tell him the truth."

Well, Marvel fans have started their guessing game and came up with a name for that voice, which according to them, is Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men movies.

However, it's just speculation as the face behind the mysterious voice could not be seen.

Illuminati in Marvel comics have some familiar characters

The Illuminati secret society in Marvel Comics was started by everyone's favorite Tony Stark after the Kree-Skrull war and presumably after Avengers/Defenders War.

Tony Stark started the society with an aim to fight the upcoming alien attacks that could destroy the planet. So, he decided to pick several members who have enough knowledge about the alien races.

The members of Illuminati include Namor, the king of Atlantis, who is sometimes portrayed as an anti-hero in the comics. The other member of the group is Reed Richards, the Fantastic Four leader who comes with the scientific technologies to help society.

Then comes the Black Bolt, the leader of Inhumans, and Tony Stark, Professor X, and Doctor Strange himself.

All of the members of the secret society come with their unique viewpoints and are skilled enough to protect humankind.

In Doctor Strange 2, we might see all the above six members together in that room, including Professor X and Tony Stark, possibly the Superior Iron Man version of the character.

Fans can’t get over the new trailer of Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 will dive deep into the concept of the multiverse. So, the movie may surprise us with several exciting cameos. Also, it will most certainly introduce some new characters in the MCU. So, it's no wonder that fans are even more excited after watching the latest trailer for the upcoming Phase 4 film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for release on May 6, 2022. This will be the second MCU project this year after Moon Knight.

