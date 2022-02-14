'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Super Bowl trailer breakdown: Patrick Stewart, Illuminati, and more

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is perhaps one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, along with Matt Reeves' The Batman. Prior to the release of the Super Bowl trailer, the first teaser, which was also the end-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, generated much hype.

The latest trailer ensures proper madness with director Sam Raimi's traditional touch of horror elements. It showcased glimpses of cameos which made most fans wonder what else the film could offer if Marvel is willing to showcase these moments in the trailer itself.

From variants of both Wanda and Stephen Strange, the footage also showcased a proper look at America Chavez and the multiversal version of Marvel's Illuminati.

Easter eggs and theories in the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' official trailer

Three Doctor Strange variants

The three Stephen Strange in the trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

While it was established in the previous teaser, the official Doctor Strange 2 trailer clip showcased prominent glimpses of Strange Supreme and Defender Strange. Furthermore, the Supreme Strange variant is likely to be the same one from the What If…? series as a glimpse in the trailer showcased him with additional arms based on dark creatures like the ones he consumed in the animated MCU series.

It is plausible that MCU's primary Doctor Strange would enlist help from the other two variants.

Two Wanda/Scarlet Witch variants

The two variants of Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel Studios)

The trailer fueled the rumors that Wanda might use America Chavez's powers to get Vision, Billy, and Tommy back from another reality where a variant of her was able to continue the events of Westview. The trailer clearly showcased two variants of the Scarlet Witch, one of whom is likely to be one of the film's antagonists.

A shot of the trailer with an imminent attack on Kamar Taj could be Wanda trying to abduct America Chavez, whom she would need to open portals to other realities. Later in the trailer, it also showcased Scarlet Witch's alternate reality variant fighting a variant of Captain Marvel with her telekinetic abilities.

Wanda v Captain Marvel (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Illuminati

Strange brought to Marvel's Illuminati (Image via Marvel Studios)

The trailer revealed that Stephen Strange would be taken to the Illuminati for breaking reality in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As MCU's primary Stephen Strange was brought before the group, an individual credited as 'Mystery Voice' in the trailer said,

"We should tell him the truth."

Almost all Marvel fans recognized that this voice belonged to Sir Patrick Stewart, who would be portraying a variant of Charles Xavier/Professor X from X-Men. The glimpse of the scene is very similar to the concept art that was leaked last year in October, which showcased a handcuffed Doctor Strange brought in front of Professor X.

Mundo Geek #Peacemaker @MundoGeekOF1



Vazou uma imagem de Doutor Estranho 2, nela, podemos ver dois Ultron bots que capturaram Stephen Strange e o trouxeram para o professor Xavier do Patrick Stewart, que está ao lado do Barão Mordo



InTheMultiverseOfMadness #Marvel #Disney Mistureba em?Vazou uma imagem de Doutor Estranho 2, nela, podemos ver dois Ultron bots que capturaram Stephen Strange e o trouxeram para o professor Xavier do Patrick Stewart, que está ao lado do Barão Mordo #DoctorStrange InTheMultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange Mistureba em?Vazou uma imagem de Doutor Estranho 2, nela, podemos ver dois Ultron bots que capturaram Stephen Strange e o trouxeram para o professor Xavier do Patrick Stewart, que está ao lado do Barão Mordo#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange #Marvel #Disney https://t.co/Vv06mMCHF3

As established by the number of chairs in the hall, the Illuminati in MCU would have six members, which means that there might be further cameos from well-known characters. The group will likely include Defender Strange, an Iron Man variant, and Reed Richards.

An Iron Man variant's involvement is further hinted at with the different version of Ultron bots that escort Strange to the Illuminati. The alternate variant of Tony Stark could be played by Tom Cruise, who is rumored to appear in the film. Furthermore, the Reed Richard variant could be portrayed by John Krasinski, who has been a fan-favorite choice to portray the character in MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Other Cameos in Doctor Strange 2

Captain Carter's shield in the official poster (Image via Marvel Studios)

As mentioned above, a glimpse of the trailer showcased a variant of Captain Marvel against Wanda's variant. Furthermore, a version of Loki and Vision is also expected to make a cameo in the film. The film's official poster features the shield of Captain Carter from What If…?, which makes it likely that a variant of Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter will also appear in the film.

Savage Land

Potential glimpse of Savage Land in the trailer (Image via Marvel Comics)

Another shot of the trailer showcases Doctor Strange and America Chavez falling from higher ground to a lower plane with dinosaurs. This place is likely to be the Savage Land, a prehistoric site hidden in Antarctica.

X-Men's foray into the MCU

With the Illuminati confirming the existence of Professor X in the multiverse, it is possible that the aftermath of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would end up changing the Earth-199999 reality, i.e., the MCU's reality.

This could be how Marvel Studios would bring X-Men in the MCU without having the need to explain the origin of the X-gene in this version of the universe. However, that could cause some plot holes as MCU has already hinted at the existence of mutants with the name drop of Ursa Major in Black Widow and Scarlet Witch's backstory in WandaVision.

Nightmare

In the trailer, Doctor Strange said,

"Every night...I dream the same dream. And then...the nightmare begins."

This could be a reference to one of the primary villains of Strange, Nightmare, who might be behind the chaos of the multiverse splitting up.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 6. Meanwhile, fans can expect at least one to two more trailers of the upcoming movie.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's personal opinions.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia