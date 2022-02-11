Top ten most powerful weapons in Marvel Comics

Like any other publication, Marvel Comics is known for featuring mystical relics and devices of power that would be unobtainable within the bounds of reality. Several such weapons have made it into live actions in the MCU, including Thor's hammer Mjolnir, or Thanos' infinity gauntlet, and more.

These weapons of mass destruction have been used as reality-altering artifacts. However, often, they are present in the comics as a convenient plot point for the superheroes.

In all cases, these weapons are used to eliminate the antagonists in combination with the characters' superpowers.

Note: The following list is subjective and reflects the author's personal opinions.

Ten of the most powerful weapons of destruction in Marvel comics

10) Ebony Blade

The Ebony Blade in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel)

This sword is practically the evil version of Excalibur in Marvel's lore. The weapon was made by Merlin and Sir Percy, known from Arthurian legends. Ebony Blade is powerful and can pierce through the strongest and most magical materials.

The sword is generally passed down to the Black Knight's generation and is mainly wielded by the character's current iteration. In the Marvel Comics, Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, wields the sword, which gives the character several abilities, and the blade itself can nullify some enchantments.

Ebony Blade comes with a curse that triggers a bloodlust in the wielder. The cursed sword grows more robust as more blood is spilled with it. This blade also prevents the user from dying, essentially making them immortal.

However, the wielder of the sword can still be injured. According to the symbiote's God, Knull, the blade is symbiotic in relationship and may corrupt the wielder. The sword is also tethered to the user, who can summon it to them like Thor's Mjolnir.

9) Tactigon

Tactigon in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel)

This weapon of extraterrestrial origin is classified as an 'omega level threat' in Avengers: The Initiative #9. Tactigon has multiple unique abilities which adapt to the opponent's weakness. It can shoot blasts of energy and can also be used to control computers to gain control of electronic systems.

8) Mjolnir

Thor's hammer (aka Mjolnir) is perhaps the most recognizable weapon in the Marvel Comics. The hammer is based on Nordic mythology and can only be wielded by those who are worthy of using it.

Mjolnir is made of Uru metal of Asgardian origin, which makes it one of the strongest weapons in existence. However, the hammer has been destroyed occasionally.

The hammer can channel Thor's lightning powers and can absorb and redirect energy absorption. It can also be used to fly, teleport, universally communicate, and manipulate cosmic energies, amongst others.

7) The Odinsword

The Odinsword (Image via Marvel)

This was a cosmic energy-powered sword wielded by Odin in the Marvel Comics, which has been often described as the most powerful weapon in the Asgardian arsenal. The gigantic sword can change its size depending on its user.

The Odinsword is strong enough to pierce even the Celestial's armor and can channel the powerful mystical energy known as Odinforce.

6) All-Black Necrosword

The All-Black Necrosword (Image via Marvel)

This Necrosword was the first symbiote made by Knull's experimentation in the living abyss. Unlike the later symbiotes like Venom, Carnage, and others, Necroswords generally appear as a blade.

Similar to the Ebony Blade, All-Black bestows certain powers on its wielder. These powers include god-like strength, durability, cosmic-travel speed, regeneration, shape-shifting abilities, and dark energy manipulation. With the help of this sword, Gorr the God Butcher was able to kill multiple versions of Thor.

5) Nega-Bands

The Nega-Bands in the comics (Image via Marvel)

As per the Marvel Comics' lore, Nega-Bands were of Kree-origin, first given to Captain Mar-Vell by the Supreme Intelligence. According to the Avengers: The Initiative #5, the bands were classified as an 'omega level' weapon.

The band gives extreme power to the wearer, which includes extreme strength, durability, invulnerability, teleportation, force field generation, and more.

Like Mjolnir, the band also provides universal language translation and can adapt to multiple situations to safeguard the user. It can also manipulate or channel matter and antimatter energies.

4) The Darkhold

As per the Marvel Comics, the Darkhold is a book that includes one of the most powerful spells from the evil Elder God known as Chthon. In the hands of a sorcerer or sorceress, the book can help cause catastrophic damage.

In the recent Darkhold Omega comic, Scarlet Witch gets a severe power boost from the knowledge she gained from the book.

3) The Ultimate Nullifier

The Ultimate Nullifier in the comics (Image via Marvel)

As per Marvel Comics, the Ultimate Nullifier was originally owned by Galactus. In Fantastic Four #50, Uatu the Watcher described it as "the universe's most devastating weapon."

A user can wield this weapon to decimate any target of choice. However, some underpowered users may also be destroyed with the target. According to the Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe A to Z #1, the Ultimate Nullifier can destroy or create entirely new realities in the multiverse.

2) Infinity Gauntlet

With the MCU featuring this weapon of interstellar destruction, the Infinity Gauntlet has perhaps become as popular as Thor's Mjolnir. The gauntlet lets the user utilize the powers of all six infinity stones (gems). This also includes the most famous ability to end all existence.

1) The Heart of The Universe

The Heart of The Universe (Image via Marvel)

While the existence of this weapon in the main Marvel Comics continuity can be debated, the Heart of The Universe is perhaps the most meta weapon in comic history. As per the Marvel Universe: The End #2, the weapon can be used to combat mighty cosmic beings like The Living Tribunal.

The origin and full extent of this weapon's capabilities are still not clearly known. It has been described as virtually omnipotent.

