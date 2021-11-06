'Eternals' Easter eggs breakdown: Was Thanos aware of Celestials' plan?

Marvel finally blessed fans with Eternals on November 5. For years, the fandom has anticipated the highly awaited yet controversial movie to introduce the titular group of superbeings created by the Celestial gods.

Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao's MCU entry explores the mission of Eternals - Sersi, Ikaris, Kingo, Ajak, Thena, Phastos, Sprite, Gilgamesh, Druig, and Makkari. The movie reveals how the group has selectively intervened to safeguard humans against deviants.

Eternals also provide certain glimpses of Celestials' history and how they created lives across the universe's planets.

[SPOILER ALERT]

Easter eggs as well as theories spawned from Eternals

The two-hour and thirty-seven minutes long movie explored the journey of Eternals on Earth spanning over 7000 years. This included some historical as well as comic Easter eggs. Furthermore, director Chloe Zhao has also incorporated elements from films like Star Wars.

Celestials predate Big Bang:

While explaining the origin of Eternals, the movie showcases the Celestials' hand in creating life across the universe as MCU beings know it. Although Celestials caused or predated the Big Bang was hinted at in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, Eternals further explores it.

In Guardians of the Galaxy, the Collector reveals that:

"Before creation itself, there were six singularities. Then the universe exploded into existence, and the remnants of these systems were forged into concentrated ingots... Infinity Stones."

With Eternals, Celestials are hinted to be the beings who were responsible for the Big Bang. This aligns with Venom Vol 4 #4, where Knull had revealed that the Celestials sparked the Big Bang.

The blip leading to the birth of Tiamut:

As explained by both Ajak and Arishem, after 5 years from Thanos' snap, the Avengers brought back half of the population lost then. The energy released by the blip, along with the population surge, caused the 'emergence' or the birth of a new Celestial, Tiamut, to be initiated.

Could Thanos have known?

The aforementioned consequence of the Avengers' bringing back the blipped people caused several fans to speculate whether Thanos knew about Celestials incubating a new celestial inside the Earth.

As evidenced by Arishem's explanation of the procedure to Sersi, Earth is not the only planet that the Celestials are using to incubate another one of their race (every billion years). This could hint that Thanos, an Eternal himself, might have been aware of Arishem's plans.

Thus, it can be theorized that Thanos' plan to halve the universe's population might have aligned with the need to stop the Celestials. This could have also been hinted by The Mad Titan's quote to Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War,

"You're not the only one cursed with knowledge."

Sprite x Peter Pan reference:

Sprite in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

While confronting Sprite about her feelings towards Ikaris, Kingo refers to her as Tinker Bell from Peter Pan. In 2006's Eternals Vol 3 # 4 comic, Sprite (who was a boy there) appeared floating in thin air in front of author J.M. Barrie in 1901, at Hyde Park, London. Barrie based Peter Pan on Sprite.

Sprite trying to become a human:

In the comics, while the Eternals tried to fix Tiamut's chamber in 1906, Sprite realized that he could use the energy from Uni-mind to allow him to grow up finally. This is precisely what Sersi did with the excess energy from the Uni-mind in the movie.

Bollywood references:

During his combat with Deviants in Druig's camp in the Amazon forest, Kingo exclaimed "Dishoom" while shooting the cosmic beams out of his fingers. In classic Bollywood movies, "Dishoom" is a sound effect like "Pow" to signify these certain sounds.

Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo reveals hiding his immortality by working in Bollywood films as his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. This is likely referring to real-life acting dynasty families like Kapoors.

Return of the fallen Eternals - Gilgamesh, Ajak, and potentially Ikaris:

When Arishem showcased the origin of the Eternals, i.e., the World Forger, several Eternals androids were seen there, including an incomplete version of Sersi. This could be hinting at how fallen Eternals like Gilgamesh and Ajak could reappear in future films as their clones.

In the comics, the Celestial offshoots used the Activation Chamber (located in Antarctica) to revive dead Eternals. The same device could show up in the sequel to bring back Ajak and Gilgamesh.

"Flew too close into the Sun":

Ikaris and Icarus with their similar fate (Image via Marvel Comics)

Chloe Zhao also used metaphors to portray her story. As revealed by Cersi, the famed story of 'Icarus who flew too close to the Sun' was spread by Sprite. After the climax of Eternals, Ikaris could be seen flying into the Sun. It is not known if he survived. However, no corpse or a shot of Ikaris dying was seen.

Thor visited Midgard (Earth) as a child:

Thor with the Eternals in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

As claimed by Kingo during the dining scene, Thor and Odin are acquainted with the Eternals. Kingo reminisces of a time when Thor was a kid. This suggests that Thor might have accompanied Odin or Frigga to Midgard after the battle of Asgardian and Frost-Giants in 965 A.D, in Tønsberg, Norway.

There were also several theories and easter eggs in the mid and post-credit scene of Eternals. The scenes hinted at the future of Dane Whitman's Black Knight, Thanos' brother Eros, and also Blade.

Edited by R. Elahi