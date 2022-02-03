Fans petition MCU to cast Channing Tatum as Gambit as actor reveals losing the film left him 'traumatized'

In a recent interview with Variety, Dog star and co-director Channing Tatum talked about his feelings about the canceled Gambit movie. After being in development since its announcement in 2014, the film received numerous setbacks, eventually leading to its cancelation in 2019 amid the Disney-Fox merger.

Prior to developing his directorial debut, Dog, Channing Tatum and his long-term production partner Reid Carolin worked on the Gambit movie's script and development for years. As per the Magic Mike star, the film was reportedly nixed by Disney as the two wanted to direct it with no prior experience.

Fandom @getFANDOM



'I haven’t been able to see any of the [Marvel] movies ... It was just too sad'



(via bit.ly/3gkI2pI) Channing Tatum says losing his Gambit film left him 'traumatized''I haven’t been able to see any of the [Marvel] movies ... It was just too sad'(via @Variety Channing Tatum says losing his Gambit film left him 'traumatized''I haven’t been able to see any of the [Marvel] movies ... It was just too sad'(via @Variety | bit.ly/3gkI2pI) https://t.co/oy9SQf0hWE

Tatum told Variety:

"Once 'Gambit' went away, I was so traumatized. I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven't been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him."

In the interview, Channing Tatum went on to reiterate that he would still love to play Gambit. He said:

"I would love to play Gambit. I don't think we should direct it. I think that was hubris on our part."

"Give the man another chance" - Fans demand MCU cast Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum's trauma over the Gambit movie's cancelation by Disney and his existing interest to play the character sparked a debate on social media. While several Marvel fans sympathized with the actor's passion for the project and the character, others felt that the 41-year-old star was too old to play the part.

Spidey_HGB @Holland97M @DiscussingFilm I would have love to see his take on Gambit @DiscussingFilm I would have love to see his take on Gambit https://t.co/sZNIWsU1aD

‎Mr. Forgettable @MCUtard @DiscussingFilm Man was too attached to a character being produced by 20th century fox, they would’ve never done it justice. @DiscussingFilm Man was too attached to a character being produced by 20th century fox, they would’ve never done it justice.

Adan @adansatekh @chelsdaniel280 @DiscussingFilm Never thought most of the MCU actors would fit the roles they played but they all have been amazing except for a couple of them. I think Channing would absolutely nail the role @chelsdaniel280 @DiscussingFilm Never thought most of the MCU actors would fit the roles they played but they all have been amazing except for a couple of them. I think Channing would absolutely nail the role

Totoro @FanboyGhibli @DiscussingFilm Give the man another chance Marvel Studios @DiscussingFilm Give the man another chance Marvel Studios 🙏

As expected with any fancast or casting news of a comic-book character, multiple tweets claimed that Tatum would not be a good choice for portraying the character's persona. Meanwhile, some fans also expressed that Taylor Kitsch's version of the character from 2009's critically abhorred X-Men Origins: Wolverine should be cast as Gambit in MCU.

Why was the Gambit project canceled?

After its announcement in 2014, the Gambit project missed multiple release schedules. Tatum was shortlisted to portray Gambit as early as the mid-2000s. However, the actor could not commit to the role in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where Taylor Kitsch eventually replaced him.

Later, during a press event for Channing Tatum's 2013 film White House Down, the actor expressed his interest in portraying the character. A year later, X-Men series producer Lauren Shuler Donner revealed that the actor was in talks to be cast in an upcoming Gambit project.

Several directors were associated with the project before they left to do other films, while the Gambit movie was stuck in development limbo. Rupert Wyatt was signed in to helm the project in 2015 but ended up leaving after Fox reduced the budget, owing to the failure of 2015's Fantastic Four reboot.

Later, Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman was also attached to the project but it didn't work out. After Liman, Gore Verbinski was set to direct, but the project fell apart.

In early 2019, amid Disney's acquisition of Fox, Channing Tatum expressed his interest to direct the project with Reid Carolin. However, Disney reportedly canceled the project, citing Tatum and Carolin's lack of experience, among other reasons.

With Kevin Feige rumored to bring in certain X-Men characters in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there is a possibility for a future Gambit project.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, it is not known if Channing Tatum would be considered for the role, as the project might be further down in MCU's release slate. This means that by the time a Gambit movie is greenlit, Tatum might be in his late 40s or early 50s.

Edited by Prem Deshpande