Who was Isaac Bardavid? Hugh Jackman pays tribute as Brazilian voice of Wolverine dies aged 91

On February 1, Brazilian voice actor Isaac Bardavid passed away at the age of 91. The late actor, writer, and vocal artist was best known for voicing Wolverine in the X-Men cartoon series and dubbing Hugh Jackman in the movies.

The late nonagenarian passed away from emphysema, for which he was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro. His lung condition caused shortness of breath and low oxygenation.

News of his demise was reportedly announced by his grandson, John, on social media. Following the announcement of his death, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman posted condolences on his social media for the late actor. The Australian star also shared a video of them together, reciting Wolverine's phrase from the last X-Men movie that featured the character.

In the video, Jackman embraces Bardavid as he said the X-Men character's phrase, "Don't be what they made you." The Rio de Janeiro native then repeated the phrase in Portuguese. Jackman also praised the voice actor's performance, saying that it was "so good."

What is known about the late voice actor, Isaac Bardavid?

Bardavid was reportedly born in Rio de Janeiro on February 13, 1931. The Brazilian voice actor was best known for his vocal performances as Wolverine, KITT - the talking car from the Knight Rider series, Dr. Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog, and Skeletor in 1983's Brazilian dub of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

The voice actor dubbed Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Brazil, the original trilogy of the 'X-Men' film series. Like Jackman, Bardavid was involved with the character's role and did not voice the character after 2017's Logan. Furthermore, he was also the Brazilian voice for Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street and Jim Gordon in the 1990s' Batman: The Animated Series.

According to the late actor's IMDb page, Isaac Bardavid has garnered over 53 acting credits in TV episodes, movies, and feature films. He reportedly started his career in 1948. However, his foray into acting may have started in the 1960s, with A Virgem prometida. Bardavid's last appearance was in last year's Karsmênia.

here is an excerpt from a brazilian program aired in March 2017 called "The Noite com Danilo Gentili". in it, Isaac Bardavid meets Hugh Jackman and he reveres him.



Isaac Bardavid reportedly wrote a book in 2016 titled Versos Adversos. A year later, during the promotions of Logan, the artist met Hugh Jackman on a late-night talk show, The Noite com (The Night), with Danilo Gentili.

Edited by Siddharth Satish