Who was Derrick J Wyatt? Tributes pour in as Ben 10 and Transformers cartoon artist dies aged 49

Earlier this month, Ben 10 and Transformers cartoonist Derrick J Wyatt passed away at the age of 49. The sad news of his demise was tweeted by his friend Josh Perez, who received the information from Wyatt’s sister.

While no information about the cause of his death has been revealed yet, Perez mentioned that Derrick J Wyatt’s family would disclose further details in the future. The tweet also insinuated that Derrick’s death was unexpected.

ジョシュピザ先生 @dyemooch This isn't the best of news to share, but please bare with me. I was informed by Derrick's sister that he has unexpectedly passed away earlier this month. There will be a more information from his family in the future, but for now I just want to let people know.

Following the news of his demise, several associates and fans of Derrick J Wyatt took to Twitter to share their condolences. Several tweets also included artwork and shared memories of the late artist.

What is known about Derrick J Wyatt?

Derrick J Wyatt was a cartoonist and worked as a character designer in several popular animated shows. Wyatt also served as a color stylist and art director for many projects.

The Michigan native had attended the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art, now known as the Kubert School. During his course, Derrick J Wyatt was involved in an internship at animation studio Spümcø, where he was later employed after graduation.

The artist left the animation firm around three years before it was closed following a lawsuit in 2005. After leaving Spümcø, Derrick joined Warner Brothers Animation, where he worked on multiple renowned cartoon projects.

Derrick J Wyatt’s fans and associates tweet tributes to the late artist following his unexpected death

Derrick garnered several fans over the course of his career and worked with multiple artists on his projects. Several people who knew him poured their condolences and recalled their memories of interacting with him at conventions.

Teen titans screens 🎄🎅 @titansscreens I'm absolutely heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Derrick J Wyatt, character designer and artist who worked on many classic cartoons, including Teen Titans.



I am in complete shock and at a loss of words right now. He will be missed, truly.



UltraPrimal @UltraPrimal It's very sad to hear about Derrick J Wyatt's passing. I met him at TFcon. We've hung out a couple times, but I wish I knew him better.

UltraPrimal @UltraPrimal It's very sad to hear about Derrick J Wyatt's passing. I met him at TFcon. We've hung out a couple times, but I wish I knew him better.



He was an incredible guy. He drew this picture of an Animated Sixshot for me. I'll treasure it always.



He was an incredible guy. He drew this picture of an Animated Sixshot for me. I'll treasure it always.



Rest in peace, Derrick. We miss you.😢

Victor Cook @Victor_Cook1

(no news yet of cause)



Derrick was Supervising Character Designer of



I loved working with him, such a kind person & so talented.

Victor Cook @Victor_Cook1

(no news yet of cause)



Derrick was Supervising Character Designer of



I loved working with him, such a kind person & so talented.

(Photo: Derrick is 2nd from LEFT) Derrick Wyatt passed away before Christmas eve.

Jorge R. Gutierrez @mexopolis I first met Derrick when I started at WB on Mucha Lucha (my first TV char design job) since he had left that show to work on Teen Titans. Without anyone asking him, he took the time to teach me all the rules and theories on how to design for Mucha Lucha. I became a life long fan.

Max Twogood @TwogoodMax In memory of Derrick J Wyatt I'd like to highlight one of his lesser known works, Derrick served as the main character designer on the 2D Ninja Turtles 2012 special "Half-Shell Heroes: Blast To The Past"

✡️ Hanari (Top 5% on OF) @Hanari502



✡️ Hanari (Top 5% on OF) @Hanari502



But it exists now, in his memory. We were both fans. Now I have something to remember him by. I made this bag for @DerrickJWyatt after a long conversation about Swindle Representation. I was going to give it to him at a convention one day. He was so excited about it.

Chris Battle @chrisbattleart Shocked & saddened to hear of @DerrickJWyatt 's passing. While we never got to work together, whenever we were both @ WB, I always took time to swing by & hang so we could talk nerd shit & I could see his latest masterpieces. RIP to a talented artist & 100% good guy.

Jorge R. Gutierrez @mexopolis Adios Maestro Derrick Wyatt. One of the greatest animation designers our medium has been lucky to have. The ultimate fan working in a medium he truly adored. His influence will be felt forever. Adiós, amigo.

Sixo @SixoTF Just want to take a moment to acknowledge how impossibly excellent Transformers: Animated was in every respect. Without a doubt one of the shining beacons of TF fiction, & certainly one of the most creative & original. I only wish it had continued. Derrick Wyatt gave us a gift.

Cartoon Crave @thecartooncrave Derrick Wyatt, character designer on shows that include "Transformers: Animated", "Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated", and "Ben 10 Omniverse" has passed at the age of 49.

Exploring Derrick J Wyatt’s legacy

The late Derrick J Wyatt worked as a character design artist in many well-known cartoon IPs over two decades. In 2001 and 2002, he worked as a background designer in two Jetson television shorts.

At WB Animation, Derrick’s first project as a character designer was an animated short series titled ¡Mucha Lucha!, following which he worked on the classic Teen Titans series. He later worked on his dream project, Transformers Animated, after being a fan of the original series while growing up.

From 2012 to 2014, Derrick J Wyatt also designed characters in the fourth installment of the iconic animated show, Ben 10: Omniverse. Around the same time, he also served as the lead character designer and character design supervisor for Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated.

In 2013, he received an Annie Award nomination for his character design in Ben 10: Omniverse. According to his IMDb page, the Burbank-based artist’s last project was the second season of Fox’s animated adult sitcom, Bless the Harts.

Edited by Atul S