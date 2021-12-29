Is Hugh Jackman vaccinated? Broadway's 'The Music Man' cancelled as actor tests positive for COVID-19

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Wolverine actor announced the news on his social media handle on December 28.

The Oscar-nominee shared a brief video clip on his Instagram account stating that he is looking forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible.

Jackman went on to say that his symptoms are a cold, along with a runny nose and a scratchy throat.

Following Jackman's announcement, Broadway musical The Music Man also canceled all its shows until January 1, 2022, as the actor was headlining the musical. The show's official Twitter handle revealed the news.

"All tickets can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase. Performances will resume on Sunday, January 2."

The Music Man on Broadway @MusicManBway All performances of Broadway's The Music Man are canceled through January 1. All tickets can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase. Performances will resume on Sunday, January 2. Sending you warm wishes for the New Year from the entire company of The Music Man.

The awaited revival was earlier expected to showcase in September 2020. but got postponed since Broadway was shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The previews began on December 20, but several performances had to be canceled on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 due to Covid-19 breakthrough cases.

Is Hugh Jackman vaccinated?

Hugh Jackman has been vaccinated thrice. The Logan actor, who time and again urges his fans to get vaccinated, got both his doses by April 2021.

Additionally, he also got received the "booster shot" of the Covid-19 vaccine on December 5, which is recommended to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The news of Hugh Jackman testing positive comes days after his co-lead Sutton Foster revealed that she had contracted the coronavirus. She made the announcement via her Instagram story on December 24, post missing a performance the day before.

Both Broadway stars praised their understudies and swings for not letting the show disrupt despite the former testing positive.

On her Instagram story, Foster praised swing Kathy Voytko for replacing her at the last minute.

"Grateful to Kathy and our incredible company. Grateful to all swings and understudies who keep all the shows going, now and always."

Hugh Jackman also praised the enthusiasm and dedication of his musical team in a post-curtain speech, calling them the "Bedrock of Broadway."

"Swings and understudies have not had a chance to learn. They watch from the corner of a room while we rehearse. While we get to practice over and over again, they just get to watch and write notes — and then, five hours before our performances, they’re told, ‘You’re on.'

Helmed by Jerry Zaks alongside choreographer Warren Carlyle, The Music Man will commence previewing at the Winter Garden Theater in New York.

Edited by Saman