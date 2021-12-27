Who is Kathy Voytko? Hugh Jackman praises understudy who saved Christmas eve performance on Broadway

Hugh Jackman recently appreciated a Broadway performer named Kathy Voytko, who took over the lead role in The Music Man in less than eight hours.

During a December 23 performance of the 1957-musical, with Hugh Jackman as lead, Voytko played the role of Marian instead of Sutton Foster. In a clip taken from the show, the Logan star told the audience that Voytko could play eight roles in The Music Man, and everyone loved the same.

The 53-year-old added that Voytko was informed that she would play the female lead on the day of the performance, and she arrived for rehearsals an hour later.

Hugh Jackman praises last-minute replacements

Hugh Jackman gathered all the swings and said:

“It’s not only happening here… but all over Broadway. This is time we’ve never known. We’re in our fourth preview, we’re all just sort of learning so swings and understudies have not had a chance to learn.”

The Van Helsing star added that they watch from the corner of the room as they rehearse and keep practicing again and again. However, they just get to watch and write notes and they are told five hours before the performance that their show is next.

Hugh Jackman was emotional while delivering his speech and stated that he was humbled by their courage, brilliance, dedication, and talent and are the bedrock of Broadway. He ended by saying that real superheroes do not wear capes.

About Kathy Voytko, in brief

Prior to her appearance on The Musical Man, Kathy Voytko has acted in various Broadway plays. Born on August 10, 1972, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, USA, she has been seen in The Pirate Queen, Nine, Tuck Everlasting, Next to Normal, Oklahoma, and others.

Voytko has also toured for performances of The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Evita, and The Phantom of the Opera. She has also appeared on television, including the short Hearsay and AMC series Dietland.

Kathy’s husband John Cudia is also a musical theatre actor and classical singer and has played major roles in musical theatre on Broadway.

