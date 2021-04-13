Pokimane gets emotional and cries on stream while watching an old clip of a person making fun of her streaming career

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently became emotional on stream while watching her old clip from the 2018 Shorty Awards.

The 24-year old Moroccan-born streamer has been nominated for numerous accolades over the course of her career.

However, the time she took home the Shorty award for "Best Twitch streamer" in 2018 will always be special to her.

Edging out the likes of Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, Kathleen "Loserfruit" Belsteen, DeadMau5 and more, Pokimane's win was deemed a major turning point in her career.

However, in a rather unforgettable instance which took place right after she gave her speech that night, a person came up on stage and appeared to poke fun at her for leaving her Chemical Engineering course to become a streamer:

"Remember that winner that was up here saying that she was in college to be an engineer but dropped out to play video games? Don't do that! She thinks it worked out for her but in six months she will be trying to get back into that school"

In light of having to relive his unwarranted remarks once again, Pokimane became emotional as she opened up about her journey since then and her overall growth as a streamer.

Advertisement

Pokimane receives support online as fans slam "hater" who predicted that she would fail at streaming

Over the past couple of years, Pokimane's persona has continued to attract a host of fans across the globe.

From dabbling in Fortnite and League of Legends initially to trying her hand at Among Us and Valorant, she has developed a multi-faceted approach towards game-based streaming that has reaped rich dividends over the course of her career.

Despite being one of the most popular streamers, Pokimane, too, is certainly no stranger to criticism, having witnessed the internet's toxic side on many occasions.

While she usually claps back unwarranted hate, this time around, she was left teary-eyed as she reminisced about the person she used to be vis a vis who she is now:

"The reason I tear up is because I remember when this happened , I think I was so used to people discrediting any accomplishment or anything that I did ever that I wasn't even tearing up . I feel like I didn't get the opportunity to appreciate a lot of things that I had done or the things that I had accomplished because there was always someone like this who was like 'In six months, you're gonna fail and you're gonna be begging to go back in school'"

She also revealed how such criticism spurred her to become her best version, contrary to what her critic had predicted:

"This is before Fortnite, Valorant , Among Us...before Fortnite, where my channel grew the most. Can you imagine I listened to this person and just quit and went back to school here . Like that's crazy to think about. I don't know what compelled him to say such a thing. I remember it every now and then and I hope it can be an example to some , to believe in yourself, even if other people don't"

Pokimane also took a moment to thank her appreciative community of fans, who have stood with her through thick and thin.

Advertisement

Here are some of the comments online, as fans slammed her hater and paid tribute to the successful streamer that she is today:

Image via PokimaneToo/ YouTube

Image via PokimaneToo/ YouTube

Image via Pokimane Too/ YouTube

Image via Pokimane Too/ YouTube

Image via Pokimane Too/ YouTube

Advertisement

Having ranked among the top two most-watched female streamers in the world on a consistent basis, Pokimane continues to prove her haters wrong by excelling in the ever-expansive and highly competitive domain of live-streaming.