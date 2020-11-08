Pokimane tops Twitch charts to become the #1 female streamer in October 2020

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has emerged as the most watched female streamer on Twitch in October 2020, shrugging off competition from some notable names.

It is no secret that Pokimane has been involved in a plethora of controversies over the past year or so. Despite all of that, she finished October as the female streamer with the highest number of viewers.

The streamer/gamer has come under close scrutiny for a variety of reasons, and has been involved in multiple feuds with fellow content creators. This includes ItsAGundam, Leafy and Keemstar, in addition to negativity from mainstream internet and even some of her own fans.

We have also talked about how Pokimane has, over the past few weeks, shown tremendous growth, and appears to have moved on from the controversies. Since her break from social media, Pokimane has set a $5 donation limit on her channel, threatened to ban ‘inappropriate audience’, and spoken out against content creators who use her videos for misleading or ‘explicit thumbnails.

Needless to say, it truly appears as if Pokimane has turned a corner ever since returning from her social media break. Now, this has translated to some statistical success as well.

Pokimane becomes the most watched female Twitch streamer for October

According to Stream Charts, Pokimane has emerged as the highest watched female Twitch streamer on the platform for the month of October. This is despite the fact that that she streamed for a total of only 137.1 hours.

Pokimane's fans registered a total of more than 3.5 million hours of viewing on the platform this month. As you can see in the post above, she has shrugged off competition from some notable female streamers. This includes WoW and Hearthstone streamer Hafu, who is in the second position with around 1.8 million viewer hours recorded in October.

Considering that Pokimane has registered almost double the viewing hours compared to Hafu, October can certainly be considered to be a successful month for the streamer. In third position is ‘IRL’ streamer JustaMinx, who has less than 1.2 million viewing hours.

Moving past the top-3, PUBG streamer LOUD Babi comes in at the 4th position with around 995k viewing hours registered in October. The final streamer who makes the top-5 is Amouranth, with around 684k viewing hours for the month. The top-5 itself gives a fair idea of the extent to which Pokimane has recently been dominating when it comes to female streamers.

Needless to say, while all signs had suggested that she has indeed moved on from her past troubles, the statistics are finally backing that up as well.