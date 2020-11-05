Twitch streamer Tyler1 recently reacted to Pokimane’s decision to limit her donations to $5, and said that he wants to do the same.

Tyler1 is a League of Legends streamer who also plays other games such as CS:GO and Overwatch. Currently, he has more than 3.8 million followers on Twitch, along with around 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube. Pokimane, on the other hand, owes much of her success to Fortnite.

Pokimane, over the past year or so, has been involved in a plethora of controversies, but has recently looked like she has finally moved on. Of late, she has threatened her audience of banning them if they post or behave inappropriately. She has spoken out against creators who use her content with misleading titles, and has even shown a tendency to calmly deal with criticism of all kinds.

Tyler1 reacts to Pokimane's $5 donation limit

Recently, Pokimane spoke out against donations and free gifts that people tend to give to celebrities, and even invoked a $5 limit on donations on her channel. However, it would be wrong to say that this new approach hasn’t brought her criticism. When she spoke out against donations, some people on the internet trolled her, and branded her an ‘Anti-Simp’.

While this is an entirely new term for Pokimane, she will not be concerned. She still boasts the same kind of loyal support that she always had, and the recent moves are surely steps in the right direction.

Image Credits: loltyler1, Twitch

This is something that even Tyler1 seemed to agree with in a recent stream. Upon receiving $100 in donation from a particular viewer, Tyler1, who streams under the name ‘loltyler1’, said the following.

“Dude, I seen (saw) that Pokimane did the $5 b***s***t. You can only donate a max of $5. I need to do that, honestly. Because I cannot stand fake-reacting. I mean, people send a $100, and I feel like an asshole if I am not like ‘Oh my god! Woahh! That’s crazy!’ But people are too stupid not to do that.”

While Tyler1 pretty much called the fan who donated the $100 ‘stupid’, he isn't really wrong. Just like Pokimane, Tyler1 believes that celebrities like him do not need large donations and other free gifts from their viewers, and that the money will be better spent somewhere else.

While he hasn’t, for the time being, followed in Pokimanes footsteps and invoked the donation limit, we can expect that to happen in the near future. You can watch the entire incident in the video below.