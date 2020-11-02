Pokimane will only let fans donate $5 from now, here's why

Imane Pokimane Anys recently opened up about relationships and the laws of attraction on live stream, where she ended up insulting more than half of her fan base, which is primarily accused of consisting of 'simps.'

The 24-year old is one of the most popular streamers in the world today, having amassed a stellar fan following over her career. Today, she has millions of fans globally, who tune into her streams in large numbers.

Despite Pokimane's popularity, her fan base is often a source of ridicule for the online community, who commonly refer to them as 'simps.' This is because many of the Twitch stars followers seem to exhibit borderline toxic behavior and come across as overly submissive, in return for an iota of affection.

There have been numerous instances of Pokimane's 'simp' fans going to disturbing lengths to achieve some recognition, most of which revolve around making exorbitant donations to her.

Keeping this in mind, she recently announced a $5 cap on donations for her channel:

worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel!



— pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 2, 2020

This move is quite a significant attempt at curbing her fans' overbearing tendencies, as they are known to go to ridiculous extents to procure attention from their 'queen.'

Simps are one of the biggest issues plaguing the era of E-girls and streamers today, and Pokimane recently provided an interesting analysis of 'beta males,' which is sure to disturb her army of simp fans.

Pokimane x Beta male simps

Considering how popular she is, Pokimane's personal life remains a hotbed of interest and speculation for her fans, who are eager to know more about the Morocco-born star's relationships and dating history.

In a candid revelation recently, Pokimane opened up about relationships, where rather interestingly, she stated that she has been attracting attention from all the wrong kinds of males:

"I had a phase, about a year or two ago, where I realized that I had been attracting a lot of beta males... you know I was like trying to cop a dude, but all I got were like these bishes. No offense to those guys, but it was what it was."

She added that the reason behind this is probably because she exhibits a persona which comes across as too 'alpha':

"I wasn't attracting the type of dudes I wanted to attract, and then I realized that maybe I'm just coming off too alpha, and in turn, that is attracting beta males."

The ex-Fortnite star also had a rather curt message for her 'beta male' simp fans:

"I just thought I was giving off too many alpha vibes, and all the beta boy bi****s are like 'Oh my God, my queen! Stop! Halt!"

Pokimane ended by saying that she has since then been focusing on trying to be more 'feminine,' which in turn could maybe attract the right kind of guys:

"Maybe I was too aggressive. I was in a situation where I just didn't feel like I was attracting the kind of person that I want. Maybe I wasn't exuding the right vibes, so I started trying to exude the right vibes! "

While her recent comments may have come as an unexpected blow, her simp fans continue to be resolute in their display of unwavering affection for 'Queen Pokimane:'