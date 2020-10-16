Pokimane hits out at perverted viewers who snip inappropriate clips from live streams

Pokimane is one of the most popular female streamers today. Her real name is Imane Anys, and she is a Moroccan-Canadian internet personality. As of today, Pokimane has around 5.9 million followers on Twitch and a further 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Despite her constant popularity, Pokimane has had her fair share of controversies, with one of the most prominent accusations being that she has too many ‘simps’ in her community. Simps are men over-appreciative about women who are willing to go to extreme lengths to impress them.

Apart from the simp argument, Pokimane has been involved in quite a few controversies with other content creators. She has had feuds with creators such as ItsAGundam, Leafy, and of course, Keemstar. The 24-year-old and her fans were even blamed when YouTube recently banned leafy!

Pokimane is one of the most polarizing streamers of current times

Pokimane takes not-so-sly dig at perverted viewers who screengrab inappropriate images of female streamers

In the past, Pokimane has gone to great lengths and defended the simp culture. During a Misfits podcast appearance, she had suggested that using the term could be obnoxious and may discourage people from even being nice to women.

However, the former Fortnite star also acknowledged the benefits that she has reaped due to this culture and said that she might be quite biased in her opinion.

Pokimane has also criticized her fans multiple times, and she is aware of how obsessed some of her fans are with her looks, even criticizing them for using disrespectful terms like ‘thicc.’

Furthermore, we have also talked about the sheer extent of obsessiveness that some of her fans show, with specific awkward queries always being some of the most-searched-for terms related to Pokimane. This includes her fans’ obsession with her feet, and the endless ‘Pokimane without makeup’ search terms

With a such a regular stream of awkward moments concerning fans who are obsessed with her looks, the streamer is bound to feel tired of the attention every now and then.

if you are the type of loser that clips when i walk away from my cam, bend over, etc... FUCK YOUUUUUU i’m so sick of you stupid perverts and i hope your penis gets stuck in a lawn mower — QuarterJade (@QuarterJade) October 15, 2020

As you can see, Pokimane, via a reply to streamer QuarterJade’s post about ‘losers’ who clip her in awkward/explicit positions, questioned the need for female streamers to ‘work around’ such ‘creeps.’

She said that ‘getting up from a chair’ is an obviously non-sexual situation, and people should not be looking to clip suggestive images of female streamers.

why do we, as female streamers, need to work around the creeps in our chat? especially in regular and far from sexual scenarios, like standing up from our chairs lol.. — spookimane👻 (@pokimanelol) October 15, 2020

It is no secret that most female streamers today are sexualized by a large number of viewers on an everyday basis. The situation is highly problematic, and Pokimane is right in questioning why it is the victim in such cases who have to find a way to deal with the problem.