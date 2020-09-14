Top 5 most searched Pokimane queries on the internet

Pokimane is regularly accused of having too many 'simps' in her fan base, and we also recently looked back at the plethora of controversies she has been involved in. The existence of these 'simps' has also led to feuds with notable content creators such as Keemstar, LeafyIsHere, and ItsAGundam.

Most of the internet blamed her for Leafy's YouTube termination, even though Pokimane had explicitly distanced herself from the controversy. Regardless of her recent troubles, the popular streamer still has several fans who appear obsessed with her. Quite a few of them end up on the internet searching for specific aspects of her, or her life.

Image Credits: BitChute

In this article, we look at some of the most searched questions related to the Twitch star, in no particular order.

Top five most searched Pokimane queries on the internet

1) Pokimane no makeup

The extent to how obsessed some of her fans are with Pokimane's looks has translated to this rather persistent trend. Like every other female streamer, the 24-year-old puts on makeup for most of her streams.

Image Credits: Newsweek

However, there have been times when she did not wear any, and quite a few of her fans appear to be searching for this term regularly.

Advertisement

2) Pokimane feet

We have already spoken about the internet's bizarre obsession with the Fortnite starling's feet. Quite a few fans regularly search for this term online, it would seem. What's more, there is a dedicated 'wikifeet' page on Pokimane.

Image Credits: Wikifeet, Pokimane

As you can see in the above image, she received a rating of 5/5, with a total of 1,704 votes. While it is difficult to say what exactly sparked off this trend, it has stayed around for a long time.

3) Leafy and Pokimane

Of late, the term 'Leafy and Pokimane' has also emerged as one of the most-searched-for concerning the latter. It is no secret that a majority of the internet blames Pokimane and her fans for Leafy's YouTube termination.

Pokimane and Leafy

The ban was due to 12 videos that Leafy posted, mocking his fellow streamer and her fans. Since then, he has admitted on Twitch that some of his recent videos were a bit too harsh. The American was also eventually banned from that platform.

Pokimane apology

Around four weeks ago, in the middle of her month-long break, Pokimane posted a video titled 'my overdue apology.' After a series of controversies had hit her since the beginning of this year, the Morocco-born star finally addressed them publicly.

While much of what she said was heavily criticized, she took responsibility for many of her 'feuds', and has since returned to live streaming.

Pokimane drama

Finally, we have 'Pokimane drama.' It is no secret that the streamer has been almost synonymous with online drama of late, and people regularly require updates to keep up with the host of events that appear to happen continuously.

Image Credits: Pokimane, Twitter

For the past year or so, 'Pokimane drama' has been one of the most-searched-for queries related to the streamer online.