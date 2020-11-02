Pokimane issues strong warning to viewers, hints at upcoming ban spree for ‘inappropriate’ audience

Pokimane has been many controversies over the past year and has often been at the end of criticism, even leading to feuds with fellow content creators. Be it the ‘boyfriend’ issue that creators like Keemstar and Leafy have criticized her for or the notion that most of her community is filled with ‘simps,’ myriad problems have emerged.

However, it seems she has recently moved past these issues. Pokimane has seemed to make it a point to deal with random situations in a more composed manner. She has also spoken out against some of her fans and other content creators who appear disrespectful towards her and even spoke out against ‘free gifts’ and donations that viewers tend to give to celebrities like herself.

The incident resulted in the 24-year-old being labeled ‘anti-simp,’ a term she has rarely been associated with.

Pokimane has been involved in a plethora of issues over the last year

Pokimane has word of caution for fans, hints at upcoming ban spree for ‘indecent’ viewers

A few days ago, Pokimane posted the following on Twitter. She appeared somewhat concerned about the toxicity that some of her users tend to portray.

it’s time for me to strongly prioritize having the type of community that is reflective of myself, and really disregard viewership/external expectations.



i think it’s a struggle for all streamers, so i’m putting this out there to further hold myself accountable 😼 — imane (@imane) October 31, 2020

Pokimane said she wants her community to reflect the kind of person she is, which might mean she will have to disregard viewer expectations at times. The Morocco-born streamer explained via a comment that she aims to do this by handing out more ‘diligent’ bans to viewers who do not conform to the expectations that she has from her community.

As seen, the idea is to create content that she can be proud of and feels will attract the right audience. Pokimane went on to post a rather ominous warning for fans.

in other words: don’t be a lil bitch in my chat 😎 — imane (@imane) October 31, 2020

It is no secret that quite a few people in Pokimane’s community have often been disrespectful towards the streamer. She has even spoken out against such fans multiple times.

Quite a few of the former Fortnite star’s fans have been caught using disrespectful terms related to her, while others appear to be a bit too obsessed about various aspects of her looks.

However, Pokimane, in the last few weeks, indeed seems to have moved on from past controversies. This warning is undoubtedly another step in the right direction.