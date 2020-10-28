Pokimane is one of the most popular female streamers in the world today. She had originally risen to fame due to her Fortnite skills, although she plays a host of other games as well. This include League of Legends, Valorant, and more recently, Among Us.

Regardless, quite a few of her streams are of the ‘Just chatting’ genre, where she spends hours engaging with viewers. One of the major reasons for Pokimane’s popularity is her ability to engage with viewers, along with her cheerful personality. Due to this, she often ends up listening to unsavory comments from her viewers.

Pokimane gets a Twitch donation calling her 'Chubby', hits back with the perfect response

In a recent stream, a Pokimane fan sent her the following message via voice chat, along with a donation.

“Not to be mean you look kind of chubby.”

Image Credits: TriPePe Twitch, YouTube

In response, although she was visibly nonchalant, her response was pretty cold. She went on a sarcastic rant talking about how quite a few of her viewers ‘pay’ to say mean things about her. She said she has never paid to tell anyone anything, and wondered why the specific fan was into this sort of ‘thing’.

“Damn. This is my life. Sitting here having people pay to call me chubby. I can’t tell if that is a good thing. Does that say more about me or about you? I have never paid to tell anybody anything. Are you just into that sort of thing? You can tell me we keep secrets here it’s fine. I am gonna tell no one.”

Regardless, this is not the first time that Pokimane has been exposed to problematic messages from her viewers/fans. Quite a few of her fans have, in the past, used other offensive terms such as ‘thicc’ in relation to her, and it is something she has even called out. However, unlike the past, she did not seem too emotional or angry with this incident, and decided to deal with the situation rather calmly.

Recently, we have talked about the apparent transformation that Pokimane has undergone. While earlier she used to defend her ‘Simp’ fans at almost every opportunity, she has been more vocal about these aspects of late. She even suggested that celebrities like her do not need ‘free gifts’ and donations from fans,, and that they should rather spend the money on more important things.

Fans had even called her ‘Anti-Simp’, a term that has never been used for her before. You can watch the entire incident in the video below.