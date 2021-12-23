"The whole theme of the show is colonization" - Firebite creator Brendan Fletcher on how racism influenced AMC+'s newest vampire fantasy series (Exclusive)

Firebite is AMC+'s brand new offering, a show that offers a different perspective to the vampire fantasy genre. The fanged fiends from the show are not just driven by bloodlust. No, they have been sent by Britain to wipe out the indigenous population of Australia.

Standing in their way are two vampire hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins) and Shanika (Shantae Barnes-Cowan). Can these two Aussie warriors overcome the last vampire colony?

Brendan Fletcher reveals the true depths of the upcoming AMC+ offering, Firebite.

"For us, the whole theme of the show is colonization."

Creator Brendan Fletcher opens up about the deeper meaning behind the vampire-based fantasy show, Firebite

How did the creators of Firebite determine the rules of the universe? What is the key pillar that the show rests on? SK Pop was joined by creator Brendan Fletcher, who spoke about the larger metaphor of the show. Beyond the action sequences and the stakes through the heart, this is a show about racism:

"I guess the reason for making the show is completely framed in terms of colonization, not just of Australia, but of other countries around the world like North America. So, when we actually started to think about the rules of the world, we would always come back to that question," said Fletcher.

So, how did Fletcher and fellow-Firebite-creator Warwick Thornton go about creating the set of rules that govern these evil bloodsuckers?

"So, of course, we have to work out what do we take from classic Gothic mythology and what are we going to leave behind, what new rules of the world are we going to make up? Whenever it came to that question, what we decided to keep and what we decided to throw away, we would always go back to colonization."

"For example, do we want to take that they're afraid of garlic? Do we want to take that the crucifix will repel them? Do we want to take that they're sleeping in coffins? Well, that stuff is kind of a different metaphor, you know. That stuff we didn't really need to use," added Brendan Fletcher.

The vampires of Firebite are affected by sunlight for good reason!

Yes, in traditional lore, vampires have been averse to sunlight. But the subterranean vampires of Firebite are affected by sunlight for good reason. Brendan Fletcher explains:

"But do we want to take that they are burnt by sunlight and have to stay in the darkness? Well, of course, because racism and all that sort of stuff is things that live in the darkness and once you shine a light upon them, that's how they dissipate. So, that was just a couple of examples of how we determined the rules of this world," added Fletcher.

Firebite is currently streaming on AMC+ and also stars Yael Stone, Callan Mulvey, Thibul Nettle, Jai Koutrae and many more.

Catch a new episode of Firebite, every Thursday on AMC+.

