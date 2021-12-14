'Firebite' cast list: Yael Stone, Rob Collins, and others star in the fantasy series

AMC's fantasy series Firebite follows two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson and Shanika on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert.

Firebite is set in a remote desert mining town of Australia where there is a hive for the last vampire stronghold shipped from Britain to Australia in 1788 to eradicate Indigenous populations. The series has announced only the release of season 1, which will comprise eight one-hour episodes.

Before its release, here is a look at the cast list of the series.

Rob Collins as Tyson

Tyson is one of the indigenous vampire hunters in Firebite, who is ruthless and brave. He is played by actor Rob Collins. The Australian actor and singer made his professional stage debut in 2013 as Mufasa in the Australian production of The Lion King.

However, Collins is best known for his major roles in the Australian television series Cleverman and The Wrong Girl, both of which premiered in 2016. He has also played the character Phil Holden in the Australian television program Glitch.

Shanika played by Shantae Barnes-Cowan

Barnes-Cowan plays the 17-year-old orphan who accompanies Tyson on his adventures across Australian deserts in Firebite. Shantae Barnes-Cowan is an actress, known for her roles in Wyrmwood: Apocalypse (2021), Operation Buffalo (2020), and Total Control (2019).

Yael Stone

Yael Stone will also reportedly feature in Firebite. The Australian actress has worked extensively in Australian theater and has won two Sydney Theater Awards. She is best known for playing Lorna Morello in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

Yael Stone is also known for being vocal about social issues. She supports abortion rights and climate protection and has vocally advocated for women's issues.

Others in the cast of 'Firebite'

Firebite also stars Callan Mulvey as the vampire king. Others in the cast include Thibul Nettle and Jai Koutrae.

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't miss Firebite, a new take on the vampire series, streaming on AMC+ from December 16.

Edited by Prem Deshpande