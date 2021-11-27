Stephen Sondheim Net worth 2021: Broadway legend's fortune explored as he passes away at 91 

On Friday, November 26, American composer Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91 in his Roxbury, Connecticut home. The news was confirmed by Sondheim's lawyer, who also revealed that the lyricist and composer had celebrated Thanksgiving a day prior to his death.

The cause of his death has not yet been made public. Stephen Sondheim is survived by his husband, Jeffrey Scott Romley, whom he married in 2017.

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick took to her Twitter to share her condolences about Stephen Sondheim's passing. She said,

"I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and f**king difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss."

Several such tweets poured in, including condolences from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and journalist Fae O'Toole.

How much was Stephen Sondheim worth?

According to multiple publications, Stephen Sondheim is worth around the ballpark of $20 Million. To no one's surprise, Stephen amassed most of his net worth in his impressive and long career, spanning over almost 70 years.

While Stephen Sondheim began composing music at an early age, he started his career in the true sense during and after his college days. After graduating from Williams College in 1950, Sondheim completed composing four shows at the request of his mentor, Oscar Hammerstein II.

At the age of 23, the New York native completed his own musical titled Saturday Night, which was based on a book by Julius J. Epstein and Philip G. Epstein. However, he failed to get any backers for the show and had to nix it.

His first taste of a successful project came when he was offered the opportunity to compose and provide lyrics for the hit musical West Side Story, which premiered in 1957 and was performed 732 times. Two years later, Sondheim worked on another hit musical called Gypsy.

In addition to his Broadway projects, Stephen Sondheim also worked on composing for TV series and films. His repertoire includes Pacific Overtures (1976), American Playhouse (1986 to 1991), and Live from Lincoln Center (1990 to 2014), among others.

Throughout his legendary and lengthy career, Stephen Sondheim won several accolades, including an Oscar for Best Music in 1991 for Dick Tracy. He also won eight Grammy awards and nine Tony Awards, among other accolades.

In 1985, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine won the Pulitzer prize for their drama, Sunday in the Park with George.

