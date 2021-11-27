Who is Jeff Romley? All about Stephen Sondheim's husband as Broadway and musical legend dies at 91

Broadway and musical legend Stephen Sondheim reportedly passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91 at the time of his passing.
According to The New York Times, the news of his demise was confirmed by his friend and lawyer F. Richard Pappas. No immediate cause of his death has been revealed so far.
However, it was mentioned that the acclaimed songwriter was not suffering from any health issues and his demise was sudden. He reportedly celebrated Thanksgiving and had dinner with his friends a day before his passing.
Stephen Sondheim is survived by his husband, Jeff Romley. He was previously in a relationship with dramatist Peter Jones but parted ways after an eight-year relationship.
He found love for the second time with Romley, who was 50 years his junior. The duo tied the knot in 2017.
Everything about Stephen Sondheim's husband, Jeff Romley
Jeff Romley is a Broadway actor and singer. He was reportedly born in 1980 in the United States and worked with Broadway/West End Theatre.
According to Broadway World, he has been associated with prominent shows like Hairspray, Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Porgy and Bess, and Company. He has also worked as a theater talent representative at the William Morris Agency.
The Broadway star garnered media attention after his relationship with Stephen Sondheim came to light. The couple made news for their significant age difference but continued to enjoy a private happy life together.
Tributes pour in after Stephen Sondheim's sudden passing
Stephen Sondheim is considered to be one of the most influential names in the musical theater industry of the 20th century. He was known for reinventing the American musical and composing lyrics with a high degree of complexity and sophistication.
With his career spanning several decades, the 91-year-old earned nine Tony Awards, eight Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
Following the news of his sudden demise, several celebrities and fans took to Twitter to express heartfelt tributes to the Broadway legend:
Stephen Sondheim rose to fame at the age of 27 after serving as the lyricist of West Side Story. He received his first Tony Award after penning both the lyrics and music of the 1962 comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.
Over the years he went on to work for some of the most popular shows in history, including Gypsy (1959), Company (1970), Follies (1971), A Little Night Music (1973), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979), Sunday in the Park With George (1984) and Into the Woods (1987), among many others.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
The legendary composer-lyricist will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and industry associates but his legacy and contribution to the world of theater will be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.