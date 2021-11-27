Who is Jeff Romley? All about Stephen Sondheim's husband as Broadway and musical legend dies at 91

Broadway and musical legend Stephen Sondheim reportedly passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91 at the time of his passing.

According to The New York Times, the news of his demise was confirmed by his friend and lawyer F. Richard Pappas. No immediate cause of his death has been revealed so far.

However, it was mentioned that the acclaimed songwriter was not suffering from any health issues and his demise was sudden. He reportedly celebrated Thanksgiving and had dinner with his friends a day before his passing.

Criterion Collection @Criterion "I'll always be there / As frightened as you / To help us survive / Being alive." Goodnight to the renowned and truly matchless composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who forever changed the landscape of American theater. ❤️ "I'll always be there / As frightened as you / To help us survive / Being alive." Goodnight to the renowned and truly matchless composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who forever changed the landscape of American theater. ❤️ https://t.co/Njv0ZekdEU

Stephen Sondheim is survived by his husband, Jeff Romley. He was previously in a relationship with dramatist Peter Jones but parted ways after an eight-year relationship.

He found love for the second time with Romley, who was 50 years his junior. The duo tied the knot in 2017.

Everything about Stephen Sondheim's husband, Jeff Romley

Jeff Romley is a Broadway actor and singer. He was reportedly born in 1980 in the United States and worked with Broadway/West End Theatre.

According to Broadway World, he has been associated with prominent shows like Hairspray, Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Porgy and Bess, and Company. He has also worked as a theater talent representative at the William Morris Agency.

The Broadway star garnered media attention after his relationship with Stephen Sondheim came to light. The couple made news for their significant age difference but continued to enjoy a private happy life together.

Tributes pour in after Stephen Sondheim's sudden passing

Stephen Sondheim was a legendary composer and lyricist known for "recreating the American musical" (Image via Getty Images/Walter McBride)

Stephen Sondheim is considered to be one of the most influential names in the musical theater industry of the 20th century. He was known for reinventing the American musical and composing lyrics with a high degree of complexity and sophistication.

With his career spanning several decades, the 91-year-old earned nine Tony Awards, eight Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

Following the news of his sudden demise, several celebrities and fans took to Twitter to express heartfelt tributes to the Broadway legend:

Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. https://t.co/4KlnJJJipq

Idina Menzel @idinamenzel Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud. #stephensondheim Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud. #stephensondheim

Debbie Allen @msdebbieallen

Love, Debbie RIP #StephenSondheim 🙏🏼❤️ Prolific composer and lyricist left us a legacy to remember and sing forever. THERE’S A PLACE FOR US...SOMEWHERE.Love, Debbie RIP #StephenSondheim 🙏🏼❤️ Prolific composer and lyricist left us a legacy to remember and sing forever. THERE’S A PLACE FOR US...SOMEWHERE.Love, Debbie https://t.co/oxVZzRmQGk

Grace Segers @Grace_Segers



Devastating loss. But I am so grateful for everything he gave us, for the full life he lived, how he connected people through music, and reminded us all that no one is alone. Sometimes people leave you, halfway through the wood.Devastating loss. But I am so grateful for everything he gave us, for the full life he lived, how he connected people through music, and reminded us all that no one is alone. nyti.ms/32DBQW7 Sometimes people leave you, halfway through the wood.Devastating loss. But I am so grateful for everything he gave us, for the full life he lived, how he connected people through music, and reminded us all that no one is alone. nyti.ms/32DBQW7

Wilson Cruz @wcruz73



Gratitude for the endless inspiration he provided to generations. He changed the world. #stephensondheim 😔 Master. Legend. Icon. I was so privileged to join in 2 standing ovations last week at the opening of Company on Broadway.Gratitude for the endless inspiration he provided to generations. He changed the world. #rip Master. Legend. Icon. I was so privileged to join in 2 standing ovations last week at the opening of Company on Broadway. Gratitude for the endless inspiration he provided to generations. He changed the world. #rip #stephensondheim 😔 https://t.co/kmpKfooNYg

Anna Kendrick @AnnaKendrick47 I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss.

Ariana DeBose @ArianaDeBose



Rest well, sir. I am at a loss. Feels like the end of an era. He did indeed set the standard for the American musical.Rest well, sir. #StephenSondheim I am at a loss. Feels like the end of an era. He did indeed set the standard for the American musical. Rest well, sir. #StephenSondheim

Louis Virtel @louisvirtel Stephen Sondheim has been receiving lifetime tributes since around 1973 and still it feels like we’ll always find something else to celebrate about him. Devastating. Stephen Sondheim has been receiving lifetime tributes since around 1973 and still it feels like we’ll always find something else to celebrate about him. Devastating.

Madison Malone Kircher (Taylor's Version) @4evrmalone can’t conjure up a single sentence about him that hasn’t been said better already but goddamn how lucky we all are to have lived in a world with Stephen Sondheim can’t conjure up a single sentence about him that hasn’t been said better already but goddamn how lucky we all are to have lived in a world with Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim rose to fame at the age of 27 after serving as the lyricist of West Side Story. He received his first Tony Award after penning both the lyrics and music of the 1962 comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Over the years he went on to work for some of the most popular shows in history, including Gypsy (1959), Company (1970), Follies (1971), A Little Night Music (1973), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979), Sunday in the Park With George (1984) and Into the Woods (1987), among many others.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The legendary composer-lyricist will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and industry associates but his legacy and contribution to the world of theater will be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee