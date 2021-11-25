Who was Mr. Goxx? Tributes pour in as beloved crypto-trading hamster passes away

On Monday, November 22, Mr. Goxx, a crypto-currency trading hamster, passed away. His owner/ business partner announced the news of his demise. Mr. Goxx, aka Max, passed away of natural causes.

The rodent's owner shared a statement on his social media. The posts read:

"We feared this day like no other and are truly shocked for it to happen just now. In deep sorrow, we have to announce the loss of our beloved furry friend."

The owner also said:

"Mr. Goxx showed no signs of serious illness, besides having some kidney issues as a cause of a professional mite treatment in his early days. While having normal amounts of food until Sunday, he then suddenly refused eating and fell asleep peacefully on Monday morning."

Mr. Goxx @mrgoxx We feared this day like no other and are truly shocked for it to happen just now.



What is known about Mr. Goxx?

Mr. Goxx @mrgoxx Thank you and rest in peace, Max (a.k.a Mr. Goxx).

Mr. Goxx, the hamster, garnered his fame by live-streaming his trades in cryptocurrencies. As per several financial publications, Mr. Goxx has beaten S&P 500 stock index multiple times.

The reports also state that the hamster started to post streams of his trading on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

The German hamster has a cage based on a business associate's office. Mr. Goxx would spin in a decision wheel in his office, followed by two tunnels labeled sell or buy, respectively. A camera inside his cage monitored Mr. Goxx's decision to invest in specific assets.

The hamster was found to be viral in June. Mr. Goxx was named after the Fortune 500 trading firm Mt. Gox, which shut down in 2014.

Goxx Capital:

Mr. Goxx's trading value went from $ 370.99 to 19% more than the valuation in June. However, the owners have reported multiple times that Goxx Capital is not a trading firm.

In September, Mr. Goxx's human companion told BBC:

"We were joking about whether my hamster would be able to make smarter investment decisions than we humans do."

Mr. Goxx @mrgoxx



A big thank you to everyone who supported us via subscriptions, tips, merch or NFT's. Apart from the capital increase of Mr. Goxx's trading account, this also enabled us to purchase new equipment to improve and expand the system.

The German owners carved out a special niche using animals for entertainment and analytical content. The owners have not revealed themselves and remain unidentified.

