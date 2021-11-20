Who is Prince Albert of Monaco? Net worth and more, as he opens up on Princess Charlene's health

On November 19, Monaco's Prince Albert's wife, Princess Charlene, announced that she would not be attending the nation's National Day festivities due to health issues.

As per Prince Albert's quote to PEOPLE, the 43-year-old princess is suffering from:

"Exhaustion, both emotional and physical."

Later, Prince Albert told PEOPLE Magazine that Princess Charlene would seek medical help at an undisclosed location.

The development follows her return to Monaco, six months after being in her native place of South Africa.

Prince Albert further added:

"(Charlene) couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life (after her return to Monaco)."

Prince Albert is one of the richest royal members in the world

Prince Albert II, aka Albert Alexandre Louis Pierre Grimaldi, is the Sovereign Prince of Monaco. He was born in the palace of Monaco on March 14, 1958, to Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly. He replaced his father as the sovereign ruler on March 31, 2005.

At 63 years old, Prince Albert is one of the richest royal members in the world. His family owns around 25% of the land of his sovereign state. This makes the royals of Monaco extremely wealthy as the nation itself is home to millionaires and billionaires, who make up 32% of the population.

Several sources peg the Monaco prince's wealth to be around $1 billion. Most of Prince Albert's fortunes include real estate and land in Monaco and some of France.

He has also reportedly been a stakeholder in several casinos in Monaco. He has also invested in Société des Bains de Mer, which owns and operates the Monte Carlo Casino, the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, and the Hôtel de Paris in Monte Carlo.

Prince Albert's education, interests, and skills

Prince Albert II attended Amherst College in Massachusetts and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Bristol in 1981. The Prince is known to speak several languages, including French, English, German, and Italian.

The 63-year-old royal of Monaco is currently a reserve Lieutenant Commander in the French Navy, where he served from 1981 to 1982. Albert has a keen interest in several sports, including cross country, javelin, judo, swimming, rowing, and fencing. Furthermore, he has represented Monaco in five Winter Olympics, where he participated in the bobsleigh.

Prince Albert's marital life with Princess Charlene

Albert reportedly met South African swimmer Charlene Wittstock in 2000 during a swimming meet in Monaco. The couple married on July 1, 2011. They share twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, who were born on December 10, 2014.

Jacques is set to inherit sovereign rule after Prince Albert. The Prince also had two children born out of wedlock.

