Does Prince Harry smoke? Katie Couric claims Royal 'oozed alcohol' and 'stank of cigarettes' in new memoir 

Former Today show host Katie Couric has blasted her former partners and ex-colleagues (from NBC and CBS) as well as celebrities like Prince Harry in her new memoir "Going There." Excerpts of her upcoming 500-page book were seen by the Daily Mail, who first reported on this.

Katie Couric's book will be released on October 26 and is based on her life in the media for over 40 years. Other than Prince Harry, her tell-all rips into personalities like journalists Ashleigh Banfield, Deborah Norville, Brooks Perlin, Tom Werner, and retail entrepreneur Martha Stewart.

She claimed Prince Harry "oozed alcohol from every pore" & reeked of cigarettes in his "wild-oats sowing phase." Katie Couric explored her statements further in her memoir when she recalled her interview with the Duke of Sussex in Brazil in 2012.

Prince Harry's former vices explored - Does he still smoke?

The Duke of Sussex's problems with substance abuse and alcohol consumption have been in the public eye for over two decades. In January 2002, it was revealed that Prince Harry was commanded by his father, Prince Charles, to visit a rehab for heroin addicts in Peckham, south London. However, Harry visited the center named Featherstone Lodge to observe the consequences of addiction and not for treatment.

It was reported that Prince Charles confronted a 16-year old Prince Harry about his vices and discovered that Harry had been smoking cannabis regularly at his father's Highgrove home. He had also confessed to drinking in excess. In July 2001, Harry was reportedly banned from Rattlebone Inn. after altercations and brawls while intoxicated.

It was reported that Prince Harry gave up most of his vices, including smoking, after getting married to Meghan.

Prince Harry on his past substance-abuse

In 2021, Prince Harry opened up about his struggles with substance abuse in the Apple TV+ documentary, The Me You Can't See, which also starred Lady Gaga. Harry also produced the documentary along with Oprah Winfrey.

In the documentary, 37-year old Prince Harry mentioned:

"I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

The Duke of Sussex also added:

"But I slowly became aware that, okay, I wasn't drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."

In the past, it has been reported that Harry consumed drugs and drank to numb the trauma of tragically losing his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 (when he was 13-years old). After his marriage with Meghan Markle, Harry renounced his royal family status and moved to California, USA. The couple have advocated mental health awareness on several platforms and have been outspoken about their own issues with mental health.

