Who is Ryan Fischer? Lady Gaga’s dog walker seeks crowdfunding in bid to get over shooting trauma

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer is trekking across the country to heal his emotional wounds following the horrific shooting he was a victim of recently. He says that he has fallen on hard times.

Ryan Fischer said he’s two months into a six-month journey across North America, which he calls a sabbatical. However, he has been crowdfunding since his van broke down and needs money for travel expenses. He said that he depends on donations after blowing through his savings and is not looking for money.

Ryan said that he feels scared, lonely, abandoned, and unsupported during his first two months. He added that he had long bouts of depression, doubt, and self-pity.

According to TMZ, Ryan Fischer was shot in February while robbers made off with Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav. He was left bleeding on the sidewalk and screaming for help.

The dogs were later found unharmed, and the LAPD arrested five suspects on charges of attempted murder and dog heist.

Who is Ryan Fischer?

Lady Gaga with Joe Germanotta who asked for public help after Ryan Fischer was shot (Image via GagaMediaDotNet/Twitter)

Despite being born in Cincinnati, Ryan Fischer lists himself as a native of Hudson, NY, on social media. He has spent most of his recent years in Manhattan.

Since 2014, he has been posting pictures of himself and his four-legged friends across the Big Apple along with favored sites like Central Park, the Hudson, Washington Square Park, and Williamsburg. Fischer recently moved to Los Angeles and was ambushed in West Hollywood.

It was unknown if it was a permanent move or just to help care for Lady Gaga’s dogs.

He was walking the famous artist’s bulldogs while being attacked on a Tuesday night, and the dogs were stolen. Local TV footage shows Ryan Fischer holding Gaga’s third dog, Miss Asia, who her bodyguard from the police picked up. Lady Gaga was so distraught over the incident that she offered a $500,000 no-questions-asked reward.

Ryan’s love for dogs can be seen on social media under the handle Valley of the Dogs. Along with Lady Gaga’s dogs, the page also features other canines, and it is unclear if they are his own pets or the ones he looks after. Most pictures show him laughing with a few and getting kissed by some, and he writes lengthy and loving captions about their characters.

Lady Gaga’s dogs have been spotted in most of the pictures shared by Ryan Fischer. A most recent one shows him leading the Frenchies through a short ceremony for Ash Wednesday.

