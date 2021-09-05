What is Willard Scott's net worth? TODAY weatherman dead at 87

Willard Scott has been NBC's weather presenter of The Today Show since the 1980s. Scott's first association with the show was in 1978 when NBC asked Willard Scott to replace Bob Ryan in 1980 on Today. Scott became a weathercaster after his former role at WRC-TV was taken over by Ryan. The two newscasters practically swapped jobs and network with each other.

On September 4, the current weather forecaster at NBC's Today announced the death of his predecessor Willard Scott on Instagram. Roker wrote:

"We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87, surrounded by family."

Al Roker also expressed his gratitude towards him, labeling Scott his "second dad" for mentoring him on the TODAY show.

Journalist Katie Couric also took to Instagram to share her condolences. She wrote:

"I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. Willard played such an outsized role in my life…"

What is Willard Scott's net worth?

According to multiple sources, the American media personality's net worth is around $10 million. The massive fortune is due to Willard Scott's varied opportunities of work throughout his career.

According to MSNBC, Willard started his career in broadcasting at the age of 16, while he was part of the NBC page program (equivalent to a 12-month paid internship) in 1950. Three years later, Scott graduated with a BA degree in philosophy and religion.

From 1955 to 1963, Willard Scott was a co-host on NBC-WRC's radio program, the Joy Boys night program.

In 1962, Scott gained further popularity when he portrayed Bozo in the children's show Bozo, the clown. From 1963 to 1871, Willard appeared as the first incarnation of McDonald's TV shorts as their mascot Ronald McDonald. In the late 1980s, Scott played Peter Poole in Valerie.

During NASA's Apollo program, Willard Scott also worked for NBC's weekly program, The Space Story, as their narrator. Scott also wrote a few books like The Joy of Living, Down Home Stories, Willard Scott's All-American Cookbook, called America Is My Neighborhood.

Scott lived his last days on Sanibel Island, Florida, and died of natural causes. The late weathercaster is survived by his wife Paris Keena and daughters Sally and Mary.

Edited by Srijan Sen