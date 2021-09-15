3 things to know about Netflix’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

One of the most iconic animated shows of all time, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, is getting rebooted on Netflix. Based on Mattel’s eponymous toy line, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe ran for two seasons from 1983 to 1985. And now, a new generation will get to enjoy the exploits of the beloved superhero He-Man.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will be streaming on Netflix from 16 September 2021. Unlike Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, this iteration of the 1983 Filmation cartoon is not a sequel. It is a family-friendly reboot predominantly aimed at kids.

Netflix Family @netflixfamily He-Man and the Masters of the Universe comes to Netflix in just 1 week! And I have the power (👀) to show you this sneak peek. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe comes to Netflix in just 1 week! And I have the power (👀) to show you this sneak peek. https://t.co/8M6R2URjS3

What you should know about Netflix’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

1) He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a polished version, not a sequel.

Created by Rob David and produced by Mattel, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a soft reboot adapted for modern-day kids. It is not a sequel. While many characters from the original cartoon return in the show, it is still quite different from the 1983 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The official logline of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe on Netflix reads,

“This animated CG series reimagines the '80s cartoon classic with fresh storylines and a modern spin for a new generation.”

2) He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is different from Masters of the Universe: Revelation in both look and feel

Kevin Smith’s highly-anticipated Masters of the Universe: Revelation was well received by critics, but the fans weren’t so pleased. The show was a colossal disappointment for He-Man fans who had been waiting an eternity to witness their favorite hero back in action. Revelation unceremoniously killed off the titular character twice in the first five episodes, infuriating the fans.

However, this kid-friendly reboot, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is vastly different from Revelation and will honor the spirit of the Filmation original. It will also have a different look akin to the 3D animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

3) He-Man is not a royal anymore. He lives in of a village with Cringer.

Netflix’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe takes a few creative liberties - though nothing too significant. Prince Adam is no longer a royal, having been separated from his father, King Randor for a decade. Cringer, who used to be Adam’s pet in the original, will now be his mentor. The pair live with the Tiger Tribe in a village outside the kingdom. Many familiar characters like Skeletor, Teela and Evil-Lyn will show up as well in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Also Read

Edited by Sabine Algur