Where to watch "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe"? Release date, voice cast, and all about Netflix series

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe became a hit in 1983 when it first aired in America. It was produced by Filmation, which based the series on Mattel's mythical toy line, Masters of the Universe. This made He-Man one of the most iconic animated shows from the 1980s.

At Power-Con in 2019, Netflix announced a soft-reboot of the series with filmmaker and comic aficionado Kevin Smith (of CW's Flash fame) at the helm. Masters of the Universe: Revelation continued the story of the original series and explored Skeletor (voiced by the iconic Mark Hamill) getting the Power-Sword.

Meanwhile, the 1990 series, The New Adventures of He-Man, was left out of the canon.

After Masters of the Universe: Revelation, released on July 23, 2021, Netflix is ready to revive the old series of the same name, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

While Revelations was a darker take on the source material, the upcoming animated series will be a family-friendly take.

When is He-Man and the Masters of the Universe releasing? Voice cast and plot details

On August 19, Netflix dropped a new trailer for the revived series. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe has Smallville and DC's Batgirl comics writer Bryan Q. Miller as the showrunner.

The series should be released on Netflix on September 16, 2021. All of the ten episodes will be dropping on the day of the premiere.

Synopsis

The official synopsis of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe reads:

"Eternia's Prince Adam discovers the power of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe. A reimagining of the classic animated series."

The series will also introduce He-Man (Adam) and his uninitiated teammates. Together they will be trying to save the planet of Eternia from the tyrannical villain Skeletor's clutches.

Another official synopsis reads:

"On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia's kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It's up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace. Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe. It's Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?"

Who voices who?

Yuri Lowenthal as He-Man (Adam) - While Masters of the Universe: Revelation had Supergirl star Chris Wood voicing He-Man, the character will be voiced by Yuri Lowenthal in the upcoming series.

Kimberly Brooks (of Baby Shark's Big Show! fame) will be voicing Eldress.

Antony Del Rio voices Duncan, while Grey Griffin as Evelyn.

It is rumored that second seasons for Masters of the Universe: Revelation and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe are in the works at Netflix.

