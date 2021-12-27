Norman Reedus Ghost Rider rumors explained as casting speculations escalate

The Walking Dead (TWD) star Norman Reedus has been one of the fan-favorite choices to play Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) along with Keanu Reeves. With TWD concluding the series after its eleventh season in 2022, Reedus has been sparking rumors of him being cast as the iconic comic character in MCU.

Norman Reedus recently liked over 30 tweets that featured his casting rumors as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider. To further fuel the rumors, on December 27, the actor tweeted a gif of him riding a motorcycle.

These rumors come after the 52-year-old actor expressed explicit interest in portraying the character. While promoting The Walking Dead Season 11 in July, during the San Diego Comic-Con, Norman Reedus spoke with Comicbook.com and said:

"The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it…I want a fire skull. I want my face to turn into a fire skull and whip a chain around. That would be great."

Norman Reedus liking tweets of Ghost Rider fan cast - What does it mean?

Cinematic Hub @Cinematic_Hub RUMOR: Norman Reedus is rumored to be playing #GhostRider in the MCU due to him liking tweets of fans begging that it is him who is playing the role. RUMOR: Norman Reedus is rumored to be playing #GhostRider in the MCU due to him liking tweets of fans begging that it is him who is playing the role. https://t.co/ZsTZ9pqWVc

Mauricio | Browntable  @Browntable_Ent Hold up Norman Reedus might be Ghost Rider?? Hold up Norman Reedus might be Ghost Rider??

Reedus liking several tweets tying him to a potential Ghost Rider reboot in MCU is exciting but does not offer much clarity. The last actor to like tweets featuring rumors about their MCU debut was Vincent D'Onofrio. Proving the rumors right, he made his MCU appearance as Kingpin (Wilson Fisk) in Hawkeye after playing the character in Netflix's Daredevil.

However, D'Onofrio later un-liked the tweet after it was spotted by several fans who took it as confirmation of his appearance. Meanwhile, Norman Reedus has liked multiple tweets, which sparks confusion as Marvel Studios is known for trying to prevent accidental leaks about projects from the cast. However, this could be an exception for Reedus, who might be willing to hype up his potential foray into MCU as Ghost Rider.

With Norman Reedus leading almost every fan poll for the character and him liking the tweets about his rumored casting, it is highly likely that the actor will ultimately portray Johnny Blaze in MCU.

What about the Keanu Reeves rumors about Ghost Rider?

Like Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves was also one of the primary choices amongst fans for Johnny Blaze. Both the actors received high points in fancasts of the character owing to their love for motorcycles.

Rumors about Reeves playing the role sparked when the actor recently confirmed to Comicbook.com that he had met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. However, the actor also added that they have not yet found a perfect role for him.

Furthermore, Feige told the publication,

"We talk to him for almost every film we make."

This confirms that Keanu Reeves is being actively looked at for a debut into the MCU in the future, but his role remains undecided.

How can Johnny Blaze's Ghost Rider come into the MCU?

Ghost Rider has already been featured in the MCU in Agents of SHIELD, albeit the show's canonical status to the cinematic universe remains confusing. In the show, Roberto "Robbie" Reyes received the Spirit of Vengeance from another Ghost Rider.

It has been speculated that the version of the Ghost Rider who saved Reyes and gave him powers is none other than Johnny Blaze. Thus, Marvel's future project with the character of Johnny Blaze could be set in the past, or they can opt to bring a version of the character from other realities of the multiverse.

While no project with Ghost Rider has been announced, it is expected to follow the upcoming Blade movie. With both characters being members of the group called Midnight Sons in the comics, Johnny Blaze can appear in Blade's solo film, which is currently under production. The film, slated to be released in October 2022, might explain Norman Reedus sparking rumors about his casting.

