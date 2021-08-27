Who is Norman Reedus' son, Mingus Lucien Reedus? All about his kids as "Walking Dead" star and Diane Kruger are reportedly engaged

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger reportedly got engaged on Thursday, August 26. Sources close to the couple, who first met on the set of the 2015 drama film Sky, confirmed the news to People.

The duo reportedly started dating in 2017. Prior to their engagement, they were seen enjoying the Fourth of July weekend together. The Troy actress took to Instagram to share a picture from their holiday.

Earlier this year, the pair celebrated their fourth anniversary together. Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger welcomed their first child in 2018.

Although the three-year-old makes occasional appearances on her parents' social media, the couple mostly keep their daughter out of the public eye.

The Walking Dead star also shares son Mingus with his former girlfriend, supermodel Helena Christensen.

Meet Norman Reedus' eldest child, Mingus Lucien Reedus

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's son, Mingus Lucien Reedus (Image via Getty Images)

Mingus Lucien Reedus was born October 13, 1999, in Copenhagen, Denmark. His parents reportedly started dating in 1998 but parted ways in 2003.

The 21-year-old followed his mother's footsteps and recently began his journey in the fashion industry. He has also signed with Unsigned Group, a talent agency that represents both Norman and Helena.

He has made several appearances on runways around New York and London. He began his modeling career with Calvin Klein in 2017. Last year, Mingus walked the ramp for Tommy Hilfiger at London Fashion Week alongside Naomi Campbell and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Earlier this year, Mingus appeared in the Victoria's Secret Mother's Day campaign with Helena. The mother-son duo stunned the fashion world with their aesthetic monochrome photoshoot.

In the campaign video, Mingus was seen asking Helena about motherhood:

"What surprised you most about being a mom?"

In response, the former Victoria's Secret angel mentioned that it is a "crazy, beautiful journey:"

"I wouldn't say 'surprised,' but overall, what a crazy, beautiful journey it's been. And how much you've taught me compared to what I feel I've taught you. It's the best thing ever."

Meanwhile, Mingus Reedus also shares a close bond with his father. Last October, Norman Reedus took to Instagram to share a series of beautiful vintage captures with his son to mark the latter's 21st birthday.

The actor wrote:

"I love u like the ocean [heart emoji] happy birthday !!!"

Norman and Helena continued to co-parent their son after their separation. They also came together to attend Mingus' graduation ceremony.

It is not known if the young model attended his father's engagement with Diane Kruger. Norman Reedus is yet to publicly announce his special day.

Also read: Who is Justin Warren? All about Lorde's 41-year old boyfriend

Edited by Ravi Iyer